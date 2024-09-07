News: Join the Scientology Network for Inside Saint Hill: First Worldwide Headquarters of Scientology and the Home of L. Ron Hubbard in the 1960s | CitizenWire

EAST GRINSTEAD, U.K. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network's INSIDE SCIENTOLOGY, the exclusive series that provides unprecedented access to the facilities and behind-the-scenes operation of the Church of Scientology, brings viewers inside Saint Hill-the first worldwide headquarters of Scientology.



INSIDE SCIENTOLOGY airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.



Set amidst 100 acres of the ancient Ashdown Forest are the roots of a global religion. Welcome to Saint Hill. This legendary Manor House is located at the Prime Meridian, in the medieval town of East Grinstead, England. Over the course of its nearly 300-year history, its owners have included landed gentry, the wife of an American diplomat and an Indian maharajah.



Then, in the mid-20th century, Saint Hill became home to Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. Here, he lived, worked and made pivotal breakthroughs in the spiritual technology of Scientology, guiding it from a grass-roots movement to a worldwide religion.



The Manor House, restored to its original magnificence, looks exactly as it did when Mr. Hubbard lived there. From a rare Erard grand piano he played to a darkroom where he developed his photographs, the Manor House gives visitors a sense of the many facets of his life.



In this episode, viewers are given an intimate tour of the landmark site where the global movement was born.



While Saint Hill Manor preserves the Church's origins, across the property, a modern-day Castle serves as a 21st-century church. Inspired by an 11th-century Norman fortress, the Saint Hill Castle was conceived and designed by Mr. Hubbard himself to accommodate the ever-growing numbers of people who were coming to Saint Hill to study Scientology.



Today, thousands journey from all corners of the globe to the pastoral English countryside to celebrate the anniversary of the International Association of Scientologists and support the humanitarian works it sponsors. Cameras capture the jubilant event that is infused with the spirit of Mr. Hubbard. Gain insight into the life of the Founder of Scientology, explore the roots of a modern movement and visit a magical setting with Inside Scientology: Saint Hill.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



