News: Tweet Delete Launches New Version to Easily Bulk Delete Tweets with Advanced Filtering | CitizenWire

LONDON, U.K. /CitizenWire/ -- Tweet Delete, an innovative tool developed by serial entrepreneur Charlie, has launched a new version that offers powerful features for X users. This tool allows users to bulk delete their tweets, with advanced filtering options like filtering by keywords, date and time, number of likes, and number of replies, giving users complete control over their social media history.



"At Tweet Delete, we believe in giving users the power to take control of their digital presence effortlessly," said Charlie, founder of Tweet Delete. "Our vision is to help people curate and manage their social profiles with ease, ensuring that their online footprint reflects who they are today, not who they were years ago. We want to provide tools that not only simplify the process of managing content but also empower users to make thoughtful decisions about their social media, ensuring privacy, professionalism, and peace of mind."



HERE'S A CLOSER LOOK AT WHAT TWEET DELETE OFFERS:



1. One-Click Delete All - Easily bulk delete tweets and likes with just one click. This feature allows users to clean up their entire Twitter feed in seconds, making it a quick and simple way to declutter their social media presence.



2. Bulk Backup & Automatic Backup - Before deleting tweets, users can back up their content to avoid accidental data loss. This feature offers both manual and automatic backup options, ensuring peace of mind while managing social media history.



3. Advanced Filtering - Users can apply various filters, such as keywords, date and time, number of likes, and replies, to target specific tweets. They can also cross-filter to further narrow down their search, offering a precise and customizable deletion process.



4. Delete Tweets From Archive - This feature allows users to upload their Twitter archive, search through past tweets, and delete content from their historical data. It ensures comprehensive cleanup, even for older tweets stored in archives.



5. Schedule and Auto-delete Tweets - Users can set up automatic tasks to continuously delete tweets and likes, allowing for ongoing maintenance of their Twitter feed without manual intervention. This feature saves time and ensures a constantly refreshed profile.



6. Delete by Type - Users have the flexibility to choose specific types of content to delete, such as tweets, replies, likes, or media. This feature gives users full control over which aspects of their social presence they want to clean up.



To learn more about product features and pricing of Tweet Delete, please visit: https://www.deletetweets.ai/.



About Tweet Delete:



Tweet Delete is a leading tool dedicated to helping users efficiently manage their social media presence by offering the ability to bulk delete tweets on X. Designed for those who want a cleaner, more curated Twitter feed, Tweet Delete provides a seamless solution for removing unwanted content quickly and easily. The platform also offers a free trial, allowing users to explore these powerful tools before committing.

Learn More: https://www.deletetweets.ai/

