News: FormFree named TAG ADVANCE Award Winner | CitizenWire

FormFree®, a leader in financial technology since 2007, has been named a 2024 ADVANCE Award winner by The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). Part of the Fintech South conference, the ADVANCE Awards program recognizes innovative U.S. fintech companies with a strong connection to Georgia.



This marks the first ADVANCE Award win for FormFree, which is based in Athens, Ga. FormFree was recognized for its innovative new solution, Residual Income Knowledge Index (RIKI).



FormFree is transforming how consumers and their lenders understand their ability to pay with its RIKI. When paired with traditional credit scoring models, RIKI offers lenders a more complete understanding of consumers' creditworthiness and creates homeownership opportunities for those with little to no credit history.



"The ADVANCE Awards is the only program recognizing established companies that develop technology to improve our lives or create greater efficiencies through better fintech," said Scott Mills, president of William Mills Agency, and co-chair of the awards program. "We received incredible responses from applicants for this year, and the judges had a daunting task reviewing the nominations to select our 2024 finalists."



RIKI is one component of FormFree's Passport app, which provides a holistic picture of a consumer's ability to pay (ATP®️). With Passport's instant, direct-source, consumer-permissioned data insights, financial institutions can identify qualified borrowers from the first sign of intent.



"It's an honor to be recognized as one of the top fintech firms in Georgia," said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. "Since the beginning, FormFree has strived to be a beacon of innovation and our flagship products, Passport and RIKI are certainly leading the way in lending technology."



About FormFree®



FormFree empowers consumers to understand their ability to pay and share it with lenders like never before. Using FormFree's Passport app, consumers can share all the core financial data required by loan underwriters - including identity, assets, income, employment, credit history and cash-flow data - in seconds. Once consumers are ready to transact, they can anonymously share their data on the FormFree Exchange (FFX) and receive immediate offers from a marketplace of lenders who fully understand their ability to pay, residual income and eligibility for down payment assistance and inclusive lending programs.



