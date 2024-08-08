News: Luvme Hair Academy July Session Achieved Remarkable Success | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Luvme Hair, a leading brand in the human hair wigs industry, successfully hosted the second session of the Luvme Hair Academy, with approximately 150 participants joining the live event. The Luvme Hair Academy is a heartfelt manifestation of the mission at Luvme Hair, with the brand slogan "Luvme For You."



This event was created to provide a platform for learning, sharing, and connecting, embodying a dedication to helping young hairstylists and enhancing the wig-wearing experiences.



The primary goal is to equip attendees with practical skills and knowledge essential for mastering wig styling and care, empowering everyone in the Luvme Hair community to express their unique beauty.



Esteemed hairstyle Nyasia led the session, offering an in-depth exploration of professional techniques and tips, complemented by live demonstrations. The two-hour event proved to be a highly enriching experience. Key topics included common customer questions, such as over-plucking and effective glue removal, with the final styling using the versatile and classic 7x6 Closure HD Lace Wig capturing significant interest among participants.



Having successfully conducted two Luvme Hair Academy sessions, the program continues to evolve and improve based on participant feedback.



"The success of the Luvme Hair Academy is a testament to our community's passion for learning and self-expression," said Helena Lee, founder of Luvme Hair. "We are committed to providing the tools and knowledge necessary for everyone to feel confident and beautiful."



The Luvme Hair Academy is scheduled to become a regular monthly event, taking place on the last Thursday of each month. For those who missed the event, Luvme Hair invites everyone to stay tuned for the monthly Luvme Hair Academy update. Updates and registration details are available through community channels and social media.



About Luvme Hair:



Luvme Hair is a reputable brand in the hair industry, known for its high-quality human hair wigs, glueless wigs, headband wig, lace front wigs, PreMax Wigs, Bob Wigs, Bundles With Closure and clip in hair extensions that allow individuals to effortlessly switch up their looks. With a focus on innovation, creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Luvme Hair has garnered a loyal customer base globally, with over 2 million satisfied customers all over the world. For more information about Luvme Hair and its products, please visit their official website at https://shop.luvmehair.com/.



