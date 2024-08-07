News: Secured Signing Notary Community platform enables notaries to connect with clients online, receive jobs, and chat directly | CitizenWire

Get more clients in your notary business with our new Notary Community features!

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Secured Signing, a frontrunner in the realm of digital signature and remote online notarization solutions, is thrilled to unveil a series of substantial upgrades to its Notary Community platform. These enhancements are meticulously crafted to empower notaries to broaden their client base, attract many business opportunities, and optimize their workflow efficiency.



THE NEWLY INTRODUCED FEATURES ENCOMPASS:



Online Now: This innovative feature enables notaries to display their real-time availability to clients, thereby amplifying their visibility and driving more appointments.



Direct Chat: This feature fosters real-time interaction with clients, paving the way for expedited and more streamlined transactions.



Secure Document Transfer: This feature offers a robust platform for document exchange, safeguarding confidentiality and fortifying the protection of sensitive information.



"Our mission is to equip notaries with the necessary tools for success," stated Mike Eyal, CEO at Secured Signing. "These novel features are strategically designed to bolster notaries' business growth, elevate customer satisfaction, and boost overall efficiency."



The Notary deals directly with the client, close the deal, we are the theology platform, no revenue share with us.



In honor of the launch of these groundbreaking features, Secured Signing is rolling out a limited-time offer. Activate the "Online Now" feature prior to September 1, 2024, and secure lifetime free access to Notary Online and chat features. Post this period, a nominal one-off fee ensures continued access to these remarkable benefits.



Elevate your notary business with just a few clicks! Log into your account, navigate to the notary settings, and activate the "Online Now" feature. You're moments away from a thriving schedule and more satisfied clients.



Want to learn more? Discover our Exclusive Offer: Unlock the "Online Now" Feature in our latest blog post - https://www.securedsigning.com/blog/secured-signing-new-notary-community-features/. See how this innovative tool can revolutionize your client connections and boost your business.



Note: This Online and Chat feature is only available for accounts with a paid Secured Signing subscription and your profile is published in our notary community.



Learn more about the Notary Community platform at: https://www.securedsigning.com/notary-software/advanced-features/notary-community-directory/



About Secured Signing:



Secured Signing is a leading provider of secure digital signing and remote online notarization solutions. The company's cloud-based platform enables businesses of all sizes to securely sign and manage documents, streamline workflows, and improve efficiency. Secured Signing is committed to providing its customers with the highest levels of security, compliance, and ease of use. Learn more: https://www.securedsigning.com/.



Learn More: https://www.securedsigning.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.

REF: STORY ID: S2P120199 CITWIRE24