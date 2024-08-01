News: Todd Henne, Expert in Helping Businesses Meet Financial Goals, Joins TAG CXO | CitizenWire

Henne implements proven strategies for business growth and future planning

PHOENIX, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- TAG CXO is thrilled to announce Todd Henne as a new addition to our fractional advisory team. Henne is a highly accomplished, results-driven senior accounting and financial management executive with more than 40 years of progressive experience in accounting, finance, and operations management within start-ups and global multi-million-dollar organizations. He has a demonstrated ability to streamline and optimize business operations to drive growth, efficiency and bottom-line results. Henne will be available to clients in need of fractional CFO support for optimizing business performance.



Henne's proven strategy is to bridge the gap between the two sides of the company, current and future, creating a detailed plan to reach both short- and long-term goals and milestones. Henne is adept at determining the current state of a company by assessing resources, technology and personnel. Industry experience includes technology, general construction and specialty construction (electrical and mechanical).



Prior to joining TAG CXO, Henne's work in strategic financial planning delivered big results. He planned, developed, organized, implemented, directed and evaluated a full-service electrical contractors' fiscal functions and performance by totally revamping the entire budgeting systems and providing 24-month forecasting. By establishing rigorous processes around budgeting to ensure that cash flow was maintained and profitability was a key focus, Henne guided the company and grew revenue from $250M to $450M in only seven years.



Henne brings a host of skills to the table, including leading over 10 companywide software implementations for various businesses including SAP, Intacct, Viewpoint and FP&A. He is well versed with M&A on both the sell-side and buy-side, managing millions, completing due diligence, establishing financial and banking relationships, and more.



A proponent of mentorship, Henne leverages his clear communication style to lead large teams. His secret to maintaining positive relationships is simply to be available and approachable. He finds that sharing the path of the company and how employees' roles and contributions are imperative in that journey keeps morale high.



"My favorite thing about being a CFO is being able to look ahead and draft a blueprint for the future," Henne said. "I don't want to dwell on the past, but really look at a strategy to position the company for a strong outcome."



"We're so fortunate to be able to have brought Todd onto the TAG CXO team," said Paul Theisen, founder and principal of TAG CXO. "He takes the time to connect with the company and employees, collaborating on goals, and using his strategic mindset to develop a proven plan of action."



Based in Phoenix, Arizona, TAG CXO is a privately held company, providing Interim and Fractional IT leadership executives, founded in 2019. The company maintains a bench of industry-trained, enterprise-level executives, available on demand to mid-market CEOs. TAG CXO executives help to round out a firm's leadership team and close the IT talent gap with fully qualified expertise, offering a more affordable, lower-risk option than hiring full-time staff. Learn more at: https://tagcxo.com/.



