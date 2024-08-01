News: Nelson Mandela Day Celebration 2024: Honoring the Father of Peace in South Africa | CitizenWire

The life of a man loved across all cultures was honored at a human rights open house at the Church of Scientology of London

LONDON, England /CitizenWire/ -- Community and religious leaders gathered at the Church of Scientology London to celebrate International Nelson Mandela Day 2024, a day to honor the courage and persistence of the man who unified the Rainbow Nation and his commitment to equality, justice and freedom for all.



Imprisoned for 27 years for his active resistance and militant protest against apartheid, Mandela never stopped working and planning for peace. On his release from jail, Mandela demonstrated true character by forgiving his oppressors and uniting the racially divided country. He set an enduring example of peace and reconciliation for the world.



The Mandela Day event at the Church of Scientology of London featured a broad panorama of the diverse cultural and ethnic communities that call England home, from traditional Londoners to those hailing from Latin America, Yemen, India, Columbia, and Africa. The speeches and musical presentations were inspirational. And archival footage of Mandela addressing the United Nations truly crowned the celebration.



Tracey Coleman, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology London, introduced those attending to the human rights educational materials of United for Human Rights and its program for young people, Youth for Human Rights. These acclaimed booklets and videos educate young and old on the 30 articles of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights. United for Human Rights is a nonprofit, international education program. Its aim is to create a sea change by teaching people everywhere the inalienable rights enshrined in the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).



In his autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom, published in 1994, Mandela wrote: "No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite."



It is in that very belief that the Church of Scientology and Scientologists worldwide sponsor United for Human. They are inspired by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard who believed that "human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream." This support makes it possible for United for Human Rights to provide these materials free of charge to anyone wishing to use them to educate others on the UDHR.



The Church of Scientology London is an Ideal Scientology Organization, providing the full services of the Scientology religion to its parishioners and to the community. It was dedicated in 2006 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.



