News: Kiosk Machine Industry News for July 2024 | CitizenWire

* RetailNOW 2024 Jul28 RSPA - many of our members will be there



* EPIC User Conference 8/19 - many of our members will be there



* FSTEC Sept #1009 -- we have three demos. We are next to TOAST



* CREATE Oct Nashville - see the Digizine and register



* IAAPA Nov #5727 - 10x20 with 4 demos



* NRF NYC #1602 -- usual spot with three demos



* InfoComm -- nice wrap by LG Business (15 awards). 22Miles 2 awards for AI Wayfinding



Amusement Parks. The typical park has ticketing terminals, digital signage screens and probably 30 restaurants. Mostly unattended self-service which is what we do. Six Flags closed their merger with Cedar Fair on July 1st. There are now 42 parks.



Our post includes relevant merger info, pictures, plus a very nice letter from the CTO praising one of our members for the exceptional partnership. Read more: https://kioskindustry.org/six-flags-cedar-fair-news-merger-and-ticket-kiosks/



* Six Flags Cedar Fair News - Merger and Ticket Kiosks



* Robot Restaurant CaliExpress by Flippy



* Vending Machine Ammo - Grocery Stores Will Try Anything



* Ultra Slim Wayfinding Touchscreen Wallmount - Deep Dive



* LG InfoComm Awards



* Self Checkout Improvement - A Payment Perspective



* Walmart Theft Self Checkout - A Closer Look



* Walmart Removing Self Checkout - Fact Check



* Delivery Robot and Server Robot by LG Business at HITEC Announced



* Convenience Store Kiosks



* For Sale - New, Used and Best Offer



* Kiosk Industry Companies [700+)



* China Kiosk Companies [vetted]



Contact info@kioskindustry.org with questions. From Kiosk Industry and Kiosk Manufacturer Association.



