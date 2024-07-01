News: Down Payment Resource expands team to keep pace with a rising number of DPA programs and increasing demand | CitizenWire

DPR hires Veronica Chapa, Lori Johnson and Lisa Rhodes

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry's leading technology for connecting homebuyers with homebuyer assistance programs, today announced the addition of three new team members to support growing demand for down payment assistance (DPA) programs.



"We've been in this business since 2008 and have never seen more interest in - and frankly more need for - DPA from both homebuyers and lenders. In response, DPA administrators are growing the number of DPA programs available and expanding the inventory box with programs that support funding for purchases of manufactured homes and multi-family properties," said DPR Founder and CEO Rob Chrane.



"Accordingly, demand for DPR's lender suite, which supports DPA origination from lead generation to processing and underwriting to secondary sales, has grown. Combined with our recent integration with the ICE Encompass® loan origination system, DPR has a very bright future, and we're happy our team is growing to meet market needs."



DPR's three hires are:



:: Veronica Chapa, sales engineer



As sales engineer, Veronica Chapa will accelerate customer acquisition, revenue growth and market penetration at Down Payment Resource. Chapa has an extensive mortgage industry background, having served in various roles at mortgage lenders and mortgage technology companies, including Optimal Blue and Ellie Mae (now ICE Mortgage Technology).



:: Lorrie Johnson, customer success specialist



As a customer success specialist, Lorrie Johnson works on the frontlines with our lender and real estate clients to coordinate customer success initiatives including onboarding, adoption and retention efforts. Johnson has an extensive background in real estate, customer service and sales.



:: Lisa Rhodes, DPA program specialist



As a program specialist, Lisa Rhodes will support collecting, monitoring and managing detailed eligibility data and program requirements for more than 2,300 DPA programs from 1,200 providers. By maintaining regular contact with program providers, Rhodes will ensure the integrity of DPR's DPA Directory, the only tool to track every DPA program in the U.S. Before joining DPR, Rhodes served in various positions, including as HFA program administrator, for 17 years at U.S. Bank.



About Down Payment Resource:



Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions. With a database that tracks more than 2,200 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services (MLSs) and API users, DPR helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by five of the top 10 retail mortgage lenders and MLSs, three of the four largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents.



For more information, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/.



Learn More: https://www.downpaymentresource.com/

