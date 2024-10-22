Informative Research Brings its Mortgage Verification Platform to the Dark Matter Technologies Exchange Service Network

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Informative Research, a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community, today announced it has made its Verification Platform solution available in the Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter) Exchange℠ service network to streamline verification of income (VOI) and verification of employment (VOE) for more lenders.



Verifying borrower income and employment is time-consuming and costly for mortgage lenders. Informative Research’s Verification Platform solution addresses these pain points by automatically cycling through multiple VOI and VOE report providers until borrower data is successfully verified. Lenders can configure the Verification Platform with Informative Research to optimize costs by ordering reports starting with the least expensive provider. Additionally, the solution allows lenders to do business with multiple providers without juggling several vendor relationships.

The efficiency gains of Verification Platform are further amplified when paired with the Empower® loan origination system (LOS) and the Exchange service network, allowing for information to flow from the loan into Informative Research’s system of record, ensuring that a record of the order and response is captured in the Empower LOS. The Empower LOS’s integrations with automated underwriting systems also ensures that any representation & warranty relief obtained by using Informative Research can automatically be pulled into the loan. On top of that, the integration with the Exchange service network makes Informative Research’s platform offering available to other LOSs such as Blue Sage and other systems such as ICE’s MSP® Loss Mitigation™ solution.

“The biggest benefit of this integration is the enhanced efficiency and reduced manual workload for lenders. By making our advanced verification services available via the Dark Matter Exchange service network, lenders can achieve a seamless, automated experience that significantly reduces the need for manual intervention,” said Informative Research IT Manager – Integrations Ryan Kaufman. “We’ve seen substantial positive impacts with our partners adopting this product. By automating the verification process, lenders can avoid unnecessary orders and ensure that verifications are performed with the right controls, thus mitigating the risk of automation errors.”

“Informative Research is doing wonderful things to revolutionize the verifications space by offering their clients a unique blend of platform services that cover every use case,” said Dark Matter Managing Director of Partnership Products Jennifer Miller. “We are happy to welcome their product to the Exchange service network and support its adoption by the Empower LOS users. We look forward to Informative Research’s continued innovation as they bring new products and solutions to the market.”

About Informative Research:

Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com.

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://dmatter.com.

