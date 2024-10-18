BHERC to Cap-Off Another Monumental Year with 30th Annual S.E. Manly African-American Short Film Festival, Nov. 15-17, at Regal @ LA LIVE

The festival will feature amazing films, special events, special guest honorees, and the popular 'A Great Day in Black Hollywood,' this year to open the event

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 18, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) President Sandra J. Evers-Manly is pleased to announce the 30th Annual S. E. Manly African American Short Film Festival (SEMAASFF), will take place November 15, 2024; and is kicking off with its historic opening event, “Great Night in Black Hollywood,” the weekend of November 15, to open the occasion’s weekend.



The festival will be taking place at the Regal at LA Live, 1000 West Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015. This will be BHERC’s final event of an action-packed year. With the success BHERC saw with their prior three festivals of 2024, “The Youth Diversity Film Festival”, “Sista’s Are Doin’ For Themselves” and “Reel Black Men” Short Film Showcases, it has been yet another landmark year for the organization. BHERC hopes to continue their upward momentum by using the 30th annual SEMAFF, to usher in a new and even more successful year going into 2025.

“The 30th year of this festival for us is validation. We have sorted through tens of thousands of films throughout these 30 years, we have screened thousands of them in our festival,” said Executive Director John Forbes. ”And after 30 years we are still here, still going. The formula works, great talent, great stories, and an organization that wants them to be seen.”

BHERC will again hold its popular opening night ceremony, “A Great Day in Black Hollywood” honoring ground-breaking talent, industry contributors, community leaders, and organizations making a difference; both in Hollywood and the community.

The Opening Night, will be held at Regal at LA Live, Friday, November 15, 7 p.m. (PST) and will also introduce the class of 2024 filmmakers and their films. A welcome and overview of the festival will be provided from the President & Founder Sandra Evers-Manly, and the Executive Director John Forbes, curator of the film festival. Also, several special screenings will be held that are included in a full festival pass, or can be paid for and attended separately.

Selected from over 1,500 entries, the 2024 festival films offer a variety perspectives from around the world, also featuring several standout films from previous festivals within the year. They represent genres and subject matter that include: social justice, historically based events, mental health, romance, drama, faith, sci-fi, horror, fantasy, documentaries, animation, action and comedy.

Festival passes are available online at www.bherc.org. $300 for a Full Weekend Festival Pass, $75 for a Day Pass and $25 for a 2 hour block of short films. Senior and student discounts are available. Log on to https://bherc.org/ to purchase tickets, or visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/30th-annual-s-e-manly-african-american-short-film-festival-tickets-1030789056817?aff=oddtdtcreator

Founded in 1996, by Sandra Evers-Manly, BHERC is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of African Americans in film and television. BHERC programs include film festivals, mentoring, book signings, script readings, film and animation contests, scholarships, and other programs and special events. BHERC recognizes the contributions of African American men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

