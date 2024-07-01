News: iMyFone MagicMic – The Best AI Voice Changer for PC and Mobile | CitizenWire

iMyFone MagicMic - The Best Real-Time Voice Changer for PC

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Nowadays, AI voice changers are widely used. Especially in games and social platforms, such as TikTok and YouTube. iMyFone MagicMic as one of the outstanding AI voice changer for PC and mobile, it not only provides real-time voice changing with 300+ AI voices but also 700+ soundboards.



iMyFone MagicMic the latest version supports the RVC model, this top-notch technology is now supported by very few software. RVC model is the high-quality voice cloning which is more realistic. Many Vtubers and TikTokers use the RVC model to make videos more interesting. Meanwhile, you can change your voice to female or male in the game and other scenarios like online meeting, live streaming, etc.



Co-founder of iMyFone, James says: "The need to change voices is increasing day by day. iMyFone, as one of the first companies to develop voice changers, created iMyFone MagicMic in 2020. our aim is to facilitate users to change their voices quickly and in real time with our voice changer in various scenarios where they need to change their voices. Basically, it can satisfy all the users' needs of voice changing."



iMyFone MagicMic Full Features:



1. Real-time Voice Changer with 300+ AI Voice models: Transforming your voice into someone ease's in a variety of real-time situations, such as Discord, Gaming Chat, Online Meeting, Live Streaming, etc.



2. Voice Changer Recorder: You can change the voice by recording your voice or someone's voice online with one click.



3. Audio Voice Changer: Uploading the audio file to change the voice in minutes. You can export the audio file in MP3, WAV format.



4. Supports 700+ Soundboards: TikTok and YouTube hit sound effects can be found in iMyFone MagicMic. Always keep up with the trends!



Scenarios You Can Change Voice in Real Time with iMyFone MagicMic:



1. Change Voice in Games, such as Fortnite, Overwatch, LOL, Rust, etc.



2. Live Streaming, such as Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, etc.



3. Voice Changer for Discord, Stream, etc.



4. Online Meetings & Calls: Google Meet, Zoom, etc.



5. Voice Customization: Modify your voice by adjusting the vocal range or add sound effects.



6. Create Voiceovers: Enhance your video by adding the specific voiceover.



3 Steps to Use iMyFone Real-time Voice Changer:



1. Download and install iMyFone MagicMic on your computer and launch it.



2. Set your headphone as the output device and microphone as the input device.



3. Select the AI voice you want to change and start changing your voice instantly.



You can now try iMyFone MagicMic for free or enjoy more features with $9.99!



Want to know more details? Please visit: https://filme.imyfone.com/voice-changer/



About iMyFone:



iMyFone is a leading software company that focus on mobile data recovery, iOS system repair, location changer, voice changer, video editor and more than 50+ software. More than 3 million users from 200+ countries trusted iMyFone in past 7 years. So, iMyFone MagicMic AI voice changer will offer you the best experience!



