News: MAGLITE, The Pedestrian Safety Institute, Additional Partners to Promote Traffic and Pedestrian Safety During 2024 National Roadside Traffic Safety Awareness Month | CitizenWire

Pedestrian Deaths Continue to Increase Unabated Year After Year - 2023 on pace to set new record (GHSA)

ONTARIO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Maglite® brand partners with the Pedestrian Safety Institute (PSI) to support traffic and pedestrian safety during one of the deadliest times of the year, the first week in July. The days surrounding July 4th are particularly dangerous and are routinely referred to as the deadliest driving days of the year and pedestrian deaths make up approximately 20% of those fatalities.



The 3,373 people killed in the first half of 2023 as reported by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) is on pace to make it the deadliest year ever - surpassing the record in 2022 and increasing the nearly 60% overall growth in pedestrian fatalities in the last decade.



National Roadside Traffic Safety Awareness Month



There has been an alarming increase in the number of pedestrians killed in the months of October November and December. These are the months when it starts to get darker earlier and stay dark longer and studies show darkness and low visibility play a significant role in pedestrian deaths. In fact, more than 70 percent of fatalities happen in low-light conditions, particularly at night. In addition to the Pedestrian Safety Institute, Maglite is proud to have the American Paramedic Association, Citizens Behind the Badge, the U.S. Deputy Sheriffs Association, the lead economist of the Drucker School, Jay Prag, America's Criminologist Dr. Currie Myers, and legal scholar John Tulac joining in this mission to illuminate the dangers facing pedestrians and solutions.



National Roadside Traffic Safety Awareness Month was created by the Pedestrian Safety Institute with the goal of educating and urging drivers to use caution while driving during this time of year.



"There are simple ways to reduce the number of pedestrian deaths due to pedestrian traffic accidents - pedestrians should carry a bright flashlight, wear reflective clothing and be cautious, especially around fast-moving traffic," said Tony Maglica, founder and CEO of Mag Instrument, Inc., manufacturer of the Maglite® Flashlight.



Other facts and Safety Tips are available at https://maglite.com/collections/national-roadside-safety-awareness



Learn more about Maglite at: https://maglite.com/



Learn More: https://maglite.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.