Georgia Black Women’s Roundtable Mobilizes Women and Youth to ‘Overload the Polls’ on First Day of Early Voting

ATLANTA, Ga., Oct. 17, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In a powerful show of civic engagement, state and local leaders converged upon the C.T. Martin Recreation Center polling location on Tuesday for a press conference in support of “Overload the Polls,” a statewide voter mobilization effort kicking off the first day of early voting. Spearheaded by Georgia Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR), Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda (People’s Agenda), RISE, Black Youth Vote, and other advocacy organizations, the initiative rolled out in 32 counties across the state, aiming to drive a surge in voter participation.



Photo caption: Organizational leaders and volunteers mobilizing voters at the C.T. Martin polling location pose for a photo in front of their GOTV tour bus during Georgia Black Women’s Roundtable’s “Overload the Polls,” a voter mobilization effort happening in 32 counties across Georgia.

This widespread effort underscored the growing influence of women and young voters, and surely contributed to the historic turnout, with over 300,000 people casting their ballots on the first day of early voting—more than double the record set in 2020.

Helen Butler, executive director of People’s Agenda and convener of GA BWR, energized the crowd with her passionate call to action. “We are here today to overload the polls. We’re here to make sure our voices are heard, Black women and women in general are the highest voting demographic in Georgia. Today, we have 32 counties of women participating in this event across Georgia, and we’re all overloading those polls,” Butler declared. “Our ‘Power of the Ballot’ bus will continue touring the state to encourage voter participation.”

Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin emphasized the urgency of the moment. “Now it’s time to do what we said we’re going to do. It’s time to show up, stand up, and to vote – and to get everyone else out to vote. We’re starting on day one and going to finish on Nov. 5. We’re not leaving any stone unturned,” Franklin said.

Atlanta City Councilwoman Andrea Boone encouraged community involvement saying, “We want our neighbors to pick up their neighbors, text their church members, and ask businesses if they’ve voted. Then, we’re going to party at the polls.”

Highlighting the stakes of the election, Congresswoman Nikema Williams exclaimed, “Our freedoms are on the ballot. Our future is on the ballot. Today we are gathered with 32 counties across the state to overload the polls because we understand that when we vote, we win,” said Williams. “That means winning for our future and winning for our freedom.”

State Rep. Inga Willis, representing the Divine Nine, reflected on the legacy of the civil rights movement. “I stand before you today as the daughter of a 97-year-old father who walked across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. I stand before you today as the fruit of an HBCU,” Willis said. “We are here to overload the polls, vote early, and ensure that everyone in our communities does the same.”

Warning voters about potential challenges on Election Day, State Rep Shelia Jones, representing DeIta Sigma Theta Inc, asserted, “I encourage all of you to early vote because we don’t know what is going to happen to our votes on Election Day.”

Civil rights activist and attorney, Rose Sanders, who traveled from Selma, Alabama to help mobilize voters, galvanized the crowd by leading the crowd in freedom songs. She was joined by Betty Boynton and other foot soldiers who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday, symbolizing the ongoing fight for voting rights.

The event concluded with a critical reminder from Butler about checking voter registration and knowing where to vote. “Check your status at MVP.sos.ga.gov, and if you need a ride to the polls, visit ridetothepoll.com or call 1-877-524-8683,” Butler urged.

The People’s Agenda (thepeoplesagenda.org) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to year-round voter registration, education, and mobilization in Black communities throughout Georgia. Founded by the late civil rights leader Dr. Joseph Lowery, the organization is led by board chair Rev. J. A. Milner and executive director, Helen Butler. It operates with headquarters in Atlanta and offices in Athens, Albany, Macon, Augusta, LaGrange, Rome and Savannah. The organization’s women’s initiative, Georgia Black Women’s Roundtable, is an affiliate of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s Black Women’s Roundtable.

MULTIMEDIA:

Press conference video (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bV49eHEFrkU&t=2s

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-1017-s2p-gacoalition-300dpi.jpg

PHOTO CAPTION: Organizational leaders and volunteers mobilizing voters at the C.T. Martin polling location pose for a photo in front of their GOTV tour bus during Georgia Black Women’s Roundtable’s “Overload the Polls,” a voter mobilization effort happening in 32 counties across Georgia.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Edrea Davis

edmedia@dogonvillage.com

818.613.9521

NEWS SOURCE: Georgia Coalition for the Peoples Agenda



This press release was issued on behalf of the news source (Georgia Coalition for the Peoples Agenda), who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.

To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/georgia-black-womens-roundtable-mobilizes-women-and-youth-to-overload-the-polls-on-first-day-of-early-voting/

Copr. © 2024 Send2Press® Newswire, Calif., USA. -- REF: S2P STORY ID: S2P121586 NEONET25B