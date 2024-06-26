News: Drug-Free Czech ‘Cyclo-Run’ Celebrates 20 Years of Racing Throughout the Country to Reach Youth With the Truth About Drugs | CitizenWire

This year's UN International Day Against Drug Abuse is the 20th anniversary of a campaign to ensure Czech youth know the truth about drugs

PRAGUE, Czech Republic /CitizenWire/ -- "Drug manufacturers, drug pushers and drug distributors are becoming more sophisticated," says Lukáš Bechyně, executive director of the Say No to Drugs-Say Yes to Life Association, an affiliate of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World. He and his team of drug prevention activists have just finished their 12-day Drug-Free Czech Cyclo-Run, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The team cycles and runs throughout the Czech Republic with the Foundation's Truth About Drugs campaign to reach youngsters before they begin to experiment with toxic substances.



This year, the UN International Day Against Drug Abuse theme is "The evidence is clear: Invest in prevention," a motto the Drug-Free Czech Cyclo-Run volunteers are deeply committed to. They invest their time, energy and passion into reaching youth with the Truth About Drugs fact-based drug education initiative. In each town, they introduce mayors, educators and community leaders to the campaign. They then deliver drug education to the local youth, who run with the cyclists as they take off for the next stop in their nationwide campaign.



Bechyně says the need for drug education and prevention has never been more urgent. "There are more and more drugs on the market, and they have become accessible to younger and younger children," he says. "We used to give lectures to sixth and seventh graders, but today we begin two years earlier. We are finding some start using drugs as early as age ten." He and Vlastimil Špalek, Cyclo-Run founder and chairman of Drug-Free World Czech Republic, are committed to reaching all the youth in the country with the campaign.



According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, "Prevention strategies based on scientific evidence working with families, schools, and communities can ensure that children and youth, especially the most marginalized and poor, grow and stay healthy and safe into adulthood and old age. For every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social and crime costs."



The Drug-Free Czech Cyclo-Run volunteers are optimistic. They know the Truth About Drugs initiative works. Each year, people they have introduced the campaign to on earlier Cyclo-Runs share their success in using their drug education curriculum. As an ever-increasing number of towns adopt the program, they know they are on track to achieving their goal: a Drug-Free Czech Republic.



Noting the role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, "Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs."



Foundation for a Drug-Free World was formed in 2006 to serve as a primary distributor of educational materials and to develop new materials to meet the challenge of continually changing drug trends. The Foundation has grown to a network of some 200 chapters around the world. Thanks to the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, it provides the Truth About Drugs secular program and materials free of charge to drug educators worldwide.



The Cyclo-Run for a Drug-Free Czech Republic is featured in an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network. Voices for Humanity is an original series of short documentaries introducing changemakers from all faiths, cultures and nations as they extend help to their communities through Scientology-sponsored humanitarian programs.



The Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streams at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Since launching, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.



