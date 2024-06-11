News: DataNumen Launches DataNumen Data Recovery 3.5: Faster Performance and Broader File Format Support | CitizenWire

NEW YORK and HONG KONG /CitizenWire/ -- DataNumen, a leading provider of data recovery solutions, is excited to announce the release of DataNumen Data Recovery version 3.5. This latest update brings significant enhancements, including support for over 350 file formats, improved recovery speeds, and a new auto-update feature, solidifying DataNumen's commitment to providing top-tier data recovery tools.



Product Overview:



DataNumen Data Recovery is designed to recover lost or deleted files and folders from any data disaster. The software operates by scanning the selected drive or disk, allowing users to recover their data effortlessly. Major features include support for various file systems (NTFS, FAT/FAT32, Ext2/3/4, HFS/HFS+), and the ability to recover data lost due to drive reformatting, corruption, or other causes. Additionally, the software recovers deleted files and the entire folder hierarchy recursively.



Key Updates in Version 3.5:



* Support for 350+ File Formats: Expanded support to include more than 350 file formats, ensuring comprehensive recovery capabilities.



* Improved Recovery Speed: Enhanced algorithms for faster data scanning and recovery.



* Auto-Update Feature: New functionality for automatic updates, ensuring users always have the latest version.



* Bug Fixes: Addressed several bugs to improve overall stability and performance.



System Requirements:



DataNumen Data Recovery is compatible with Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10/11 and Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019/2022.



Why Choose DataNumen Data Recovery?



In today's digital age, data loss can occur unexpectedly, whether due to accidental deletion, formatting errors, or hardware failures. DataNumen Data Recovery leverages advanced technology to analyze every byte of your drive, maximizing the chances of data recovery and minimizing data loss. This makes it an essential tool for both individual users and IT professionals.



Industry Recognition:



Our product is highly recommended by industry professionals and featured in numerous publications, including:



* "Cyber Security Awareness" by Dr. Amit Kumar Mandle, 2023



* "Introduction To Cyber Security, Forensics And Cyber Laws" by Dr. Vasantha Kumara M, Mr. Annaiah H, and Mr. Thirthe Gowda MT, 2023



Prestigious Clientele:



DataNumen's technologies are trusted by many large corporations globally. For a list of some of our esteemed clients, visit https://www.datanumen.com/our-customers/.



Target Audience:



DataNumen Data Recovery is ideal for all computer users across various operating systems, including Windows, Mac OS, and Linux. It is also a valuable tool for technicians in support centers, data recovery companies, computer repair firms, and consulting firms.



About DataNumen



Founded in 2001, DataNumen, Inc. is dedicated to providing the best data recovery solutions. Our comprehensive product lineup and detailed company information can be found on our website https://www.datanumen.com/.



Links:



Company website: https://www.datanumen.com/



Product page: https://www.datanumen.com/data-recovery/



Download: https://www.datanumen.com/data-recovery/ddr.exe



Learn More: https://www.datanumen.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.