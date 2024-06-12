News: MMI’s VP of Enterprise Sales Melissa Sike Named a 2024 Most Powerful Women in Fintech Award Winner by Progress in Lending | CitizenWire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, today announced Melissa Sike, vice president of enterprise sales, has been named by PROGRESS in Lending in its annual list of the Most Powerful Women in Fintech.



"MMI's success wouldn't be possible without the brilliant people who are a part of the organization, and Melissa is undoubtedly one of our brightest," said MMI Founder and CEO Ben Teerlink. "Her industry experience, product expertise, and consultative approach ensure every new MMI customer who comes on board is set up for success right from the sales process. I'm thrilled to see her getting the outside accolades she deserves."



Now in its sixth year, this award recognizes women who are reshaping the financial services industry. PROGRESS in Lending selected Sike for her remarkable success in just three short years at MMI. Sike has significantly expanded MMI's enterprise customer base, which comprises more than 450 enterprise customers and half of the top 100 lenders in the country. Despite a down market, Sike has consistently grown MMI's sales department and client roster.



"It's an honor to be included in this list, especially in the presence of so many extraordinary women," said Sike. "I'm equally as proud of the MMI platform and the power we put into the hands of our enterprise customers to help them find more deals in this challenging market."



To view the complete list of the 2024 Most Powerful Women in Fintech, visit https://mymortgagemindset.com/the-2024-most-powerful-women-in-fintech-award-winners-are/



About MMI:



Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company's signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 450 enterprise customers, including over half of the top 100 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.

Learn More: https://mmi.io

