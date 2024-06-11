News: Meet a Scientologist Illuminates Africa’s Stars with Nic Roux | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network's MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring producer and director Nic Roux, premiering on June 11, 2024.



MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.



Nic Roux is a South African video producer, director and production company owner whose work capturing the magic of Africa's musical talents has helped propel them onto the world stage. Counting some of Africa's biggest superstar musicians as clients, his incredibly prolific output includes multiple award-winning music videos that have redefined the music video genre in Africa.



ABOUT NIC ROUX



Nic Roux is a native of South Africa whose turbulent early family life set him adrift from his sense of self and led to over a decade of illicit drug use. With the tools of Scientology, he discovered the will and discipline to quit drugs for good and began building a remarkable career in video production. Using his studies in marketing and media as his foundation, he applied his philosophy, that an artist's purpose is to communicate, and founded the production company Molotov Cocktail. Nic Roux's illustrious career includes a long-standing reputation for impeccable creative instincts, a solution-oriented approach to projects, and excellence in directing and producing over 500 music videos, TV specials and corporate videos.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas, and Hermes Creative Awards.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



