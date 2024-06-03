News: Dark Matter Technologies VP of Marketing Wes Horbatuck honored as HousingWire Marketing Leader | CitizenWire

Horbatuck is recognized for his exemplary leadership and rapid establishment of the Dark Matter Technologies brand identity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative leader in mortgage technology backed by time-tested loan origination software and leadership, today announced that its vice president of marketing, Wes Horbatuck, has been honored by HousingWire as one of its 2024 Marketing Leaders. The award celebrates the 50 most creative and influential marketing minds of the housing industry and recognizes leaders who have transformed brands and driven business results for their organizations.



Wes Horbatuck is a 14-year mortgage marketing veteran. In 2023, he played a pivotal role in launching Dark Matter as the driving force behind the company's marketing and sales teams, directing product positioning and customer relationships. Horbatuck is recognized for masterminding the Dark Matter brand and supporting the company's position as a product innovator with the Empower® loan origination system (LOS) and the suite of AIVA® AI Virtual Assistant solutions.



In less than a year, Horbatuck and his team have documented success by expanding Dark Matter's share of voice, growing its market footprint, and hosting its first-ever user conference, Horizon 2024, which attracted a capacity crowd of 250. Additionally, Horbatuck increased Dark Matter's social media following, launched a new website and debuted the "Spotlight" podcast series.



"Before finding my way to the mortgage industry, I co-founded a surf apparel company called Driftline and even appeared on ABC's 'Shark Tank,'" said Horbatuck. "The entrepreneurial attitude I gained and nurtured through those experiences has been vital to reimagining and executing the new Dark Matter brand. My team has gone above and beyond to establish the company's brand and messaging, and I'm ecstatic to see the positive impact on our customers' trust and Dark Matter's industry presence."



"The 2024 Marketing Leaders are once again setting the bar high, pushing boundaries and redefining excellence in mortgage and real estate," said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler. "Their innovative strategies, creative campaigns and data-driven approaches are not only driving remarkable business growth but also inspiring a new standard of excellence. We are immensely proud to honor these visionary leaders who exemplify the transformative power of marketing."



Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.dmatter.com.



