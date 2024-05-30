News: Author Sharon Gillenwater’s Memoir ‘Scaling with Soul’ Goes Behind the Scenes on Scaling and Selling a $25 Million Business | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Building a company out of nothing and selling it for $25 million is a dream for many-but not for Sharon K. Gillenwater. Legacy Launch Pad Publishing is delighted to announce the release of "Scaling with Soul" (ISBN: 978-1964377001 [ebook]; 978-1964377018 [paperback]; 978-1964377025 [hardback]; 978-1964377032 [audiobook]), the author's debut memoir detailing her journey to success.



Her previous stints as an entrepreneur included a failed effort to sell flowerpots at the flea market when she was 27 and a short-lived dot-com business that she started in her kitchen. In other words, finding out that her tech company was being acquired for tens of millions of dollars wasn't even on her bucket list.



So, how did an "average Jane" from the San Francisco Bay Area end up joining the big leagues? More importantly, how did she do it without being an a**hole?



"Scaling with Soul: How I Built and Sold a $25 Million Tech Company Without Being an A**hole," explains to readers how an Inc. 5000 entrepreneur was able to build her company into a tech empire without venture capital or insider connections - and why her story is especially important for other women to hear.



"Although women start businesses at more than twice the rate of men, fewer than 2% of female business owners ever make it to $1 million in annual revenue," she says. "We rarely hear from women with entrepreneurial dreams who succeed against all odds and create life-changing wealth. It's time that changed."



"Scaling with Soul" is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major online booksellers.



To secure your copy of "Scaling with Soul," visit Sharon K. Gillenwater's Amazon author page here or visit the book's website http://www.scalingwithsoulbook.com.



For more tools on how to become a successful entrepreneur and plan a successful company exit, visit the author's website http://www.sharonkgillenwater.com.



About Legacy Launch Pad Publishing:



Legacy Launch Pad is the leading book publisher for entrepreneurs who want to build authority and leave a legacy. The company has published numerous Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling authors whose books have been featured on such shows as Today and Good Morning America as well as in publications like The New York Times and USA Today.



Learn more at https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com



