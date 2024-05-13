News: Mortgage Purchase Lock Counts See First YoY Gain Since Fed Rate Hikes Began Two Years Ago | CitizenWire

Optimal Blue Issues April 2024 Originations Market Monitor

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Optimal Blue today released its April 2024 Originations Market Monitor report, which reveals the first year-over-year increase in purchase mortgage lock counts since the Federal Reserve initiated rate hikes in March 2022.



"Purchase lock counts are a key market indicator as they control for changes in home prices and more volatile refi activity, so the year-over-year increase in April is a particularly encouraging sign that mortgage production may be turning a corner," said Brennan O'Connell, director of data solutions at Optimal Blue. "While we are cautiously optimistic, May figures will provide further confidence in the positive trend, as April 2024 numbers got a boost from the Easter holiday landing in March this year."



Key findings from the April 2024 Originations Market Monitor report, which are drawn from direct-source mortgage lock data, include:



* Year-over-year lock count growth: April purchase lock counts rose 5% over April 2023, the first increase in annual lock counts in more than two years.



* Spring homebuying drove overall increase in lock volume: Total monthly rate lock volume increased by 8.7% in April, driven by an 11.0% month-over-month increase in purchase lock volume.



* Declining refinance activity: The refinance share of total volume decreased to 12%, tying the low levels seen during the summer of 2023. Rate/term refinance volume fell by 13.7%, and cash-out volume remained flat.



* Rising interest rates: The benchmark Optimal Blue Mortgage Market Indices (OBMMI) observed significant increases across all categories as higher-than-anticipated inflation readings have cooled market expectations for rate cuts in 2024. The 30-year conforming fixed rate rose 51 basis points to finish the month at 7.24%. This figure is 80 basis points higher than one year ago.



* Shifts in loan type popularity: Nonconforming loan products, including jumbo and non-QM loans, increased their market share by 1.85% to 13.7%. Meanwhile, shares for conforming, FHA, and VA loans declined.



* Increasing loan and home purchase prices: The average loan amount increased $7,200 to $374.5K, and the average home purchase price climbed $14,100 to $477.9K.



The full April 2024 Originations Market Monitor report provides further detail on these findings and more insights into U.S. mortgage market trends: https://www2.optimalblue.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/OB_OMM_APR2024_Report.pdf



About the OMM Report:



Each month, Optimal Blue issues the Originations Market Monitor report, which provides early insight into U.S. mortgage trends. Leveraging lender rate lock data from the Optimal Blue PPE - the mortgage industry's most widely used product, pricing, and eligibility engine - the Originations Market Monitor provides a view of early-stage origination activity. Unlike self-reported survey data, mortgage lock data is direct-source data that accurately reflects the in-process loans in lenders' pipelines.



Nothing herein shall be construed as, nor is Optimal Blue providing, any legal, trading, hedging, or financial advice.



About Optimal Blue:



Optimal Blue is a market leader in mortgage secondary marketing technology. The company facilitates transactions among mortgage market participants through its Marketplace Platform, actionable data, and technology vendor connections. The platform supports a range of functions for originators and investors to automate and optimize core processes related to product, pricing, and eligibility, hedge analytics, MSR valuation, loan trading, social media compliance, and counterparty oversight. The company's premier products are used by 68% of the top 500 mortgage lenders in the U.S. For more information on Optimal Blue's end-to-end secondary marketing automation, visit OptimalBlue.com.



Learn More: https://www2.optimalblue.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.