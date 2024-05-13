News: ACES Quality Management Named 2024 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology | CitizenWire

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, has been named one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The awards program was created in 2017 and is an Arizent and Best Companies Group project.



This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year's list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory. The 2024 list included 40 companies and was published by Arizent brands American Banker, National Mortgage News, PaymentsSource, Financial Planning and Digital Insurance on May 13, 2024.



"We know people are at the core of everything we do. It's humbling to have staff that understand and value ACES efforts internally and externally. Our organization's success wouldn't be possible without the ACES team," said CEO Trevor Gauthier. "Last year, we had the privilege of hosting our second annual user event, ACES ENGAGE, launched ACES PROTECT, broke audit volume records through our platforms with a 24% increase, and continue to focus on quality and compliance with our quarterly quality control trends reports and continued expansion of our Aces Managed Questionnaires and Compliance Newshub. These achievements are all thanks to our dedicated staff. We're delighted to be included on the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology for the second consecutive year."



"Though the fintech industry has faced many headwinds in the past year, the sector is still a vital cog in financial services, bringing ease of use and convenience to consumers and businesses," said Penny Crosman, executive editor of technology at American Banker. "This year's list honors companies that continue to innovate and create jobs for technologists."



To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S.



Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The first part evaluated each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final ranking.



For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com or contact Penny Crosman at penny.crosman@arizent.com.



About ACES Quality Management



ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



* 60% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;



* 8 of the top 10 loan servicers;



* 11 of the top 30 retail banks; and



* 3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.



Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.



