News: MCT Awarded HW Tech100 Mortgage Award for the 5th Consecutive Year | CitizenWire

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®), the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology, was announced as a 2024 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage Winner for the 5th consecutive year. For more than a decade, HousingWire's Tech100 program has identified and recognized the most innovative technology companies serving the mortgage and real estate industries.



The Tech100 Mortgage Award spotlights the most innovative and impactful organizations that are making the housing economy better and more sustainable by increasing efficiency, improving borrower experience, and bringing elasticity to mortgage origination and servicing processes.



MCT has redefined secondary marketing through MCT Marketplace, where buyers and sellers can connect regardless of counterparty approval status. It facilitates optimal execution in every scenario by removing barriers across various execution types and counterparties. MCT Marketplace also offers a greater variety of execution types with enhanced transparency and superior automation compared to alternative exchanges. Distinguishing itself as the sole platform featuring live bids from unapproved counterparties, MCT introduces its patent-pending Security Spread Commitment, converting shadow bidding into real-time executions.



"At MCT, we strive for innovation to simplify capital markets. The MCT Marketplace is reshaping the buy/sell process, and we are proud that its technological advancements are acknowledged for their significant market impact," said Curtis Richins, President and CEO of MCT. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team, highlighting their hard work and invaluable contributions. We are grateful for HousingWire's recognition of innovation within the capital markets sector and are privileged to be among such esteemed organizations on this prestigious list."



Since it's inception, MCT Marketplace has averaged around 4,300 commitments per month for $3b a month in cash window commitments and facilitated an average of 1.5B+ in AOT's every month. Those interested in learning more about the features and benefits of MCT's award-winning technology and services are encouraged to contact MCT for more information.



About MCT:



For over two decades, MCT has been a leading source of innovation for the mortgage secondary market. Melding deep subject matter expertise with a passion for emerging technologies and clients, MCT is the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology. From architecting modern best execution loan sales to launching the most successful and advanced marketplace for mortgage-related assets, lenders, investors, and network partners all benefit from MCT's stewardship. MCT's technology and know-how continues to revolutionize how mortgage assets are priced, locked, protected, valued, and exchanged - offering clients the tools to thrive under any market condition.



For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.



RELATED LINKS:

https://mct-trading.com/software/marketplace/





Learn More: https://mct-trading.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.