News: FormFree celebrates its 10th appearance on the HousingWire Tech100 | CitizenWire

Annual award recognizes the mortgage industry's most innovative technologies

ATHENS, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- FormFree® today announced it has been honored as a HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage award winner for a tenth year. The fintech was recognized for the launch of its Residual Knowledge Income Index(tm) (RIKI(tm)), an innovative method for measuring consumers' ability to pay for mortgages and other loans based on cash-flow analysis.



RIKI offers lenders a more complete understanding of a loan applicant's borrowing capacity than traditional credit scores alone, making it possible for lenders to evaluate default risk and extend financing to homebuyers with little to no credit history. By downloading FormFree's Passport Wallet® app, consumers can view their real-time ability to pay, including their RIKI, and connect with home, auto and personal lenders on FormFree Exchange (FFX®), a marketplace that connects lenders with the high-intent, financially vetted borrowers who need them.



"While traditional credit scoring is a valuable resource, we want to ensure lenders have every scrap of data they need to make the right call on any given loan application," said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. "By supplementing credit history with granular detail around a borrower's monthly income and expenditures, we empower lenders to provide financing to underserved markets while managing risk. It's an honor to have our efforts recognized as a part of the HousingWire Tech100."



"The technology capabilities and solutions that this year's Tech100 winning organizations have developed are an absolute testament to the relentless innovation within the real estate and mortgage technology landscape," HW Media Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "These past few years have been transformative for the industry, and these honorees are continuing to bring long-awaited solutions to the challenges that mortgage and real estate professionals have struggled with for decades. Congratulations to all the deserving winners for their outstanding contributions to our ever-evolving industry."



Now in its 12th year, HousingWire's Tech100 program recognizes tmpactful and innovative organizations whose technology solutions are driving efficiency, transparency and accessibility across the housing industry. Learn more about the HousingWire Tech100 and view FormFree's full company profile here: https://www.housingwire.com/company-profile/formfree-4/



About FormFree®



FormFree empowers consumers to understand their ability to pay and share it with lenders like never before. Using FormFree's Passport Wallet® app, consumers can share all the core financial data required by loan underwriters - including identity, assets, income, employment, credit history and cash-flow data - in seconds. Once consumers are ready to transact, they can anonymously share their data on the FormFree Exchange (FFX) and receive immediate offers from a marketplace of lenders who fully understand their ability to pay, residual income and eligibility for down payment assistance and inclusive lending programs. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.



Learn More: https://www.formfree.com/

