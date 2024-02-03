News: Church of Scientology Los Angeles Hosts an Event to Help Reunite Long Separated Mexican Families | CitizenWire

Children who've never met their grandparents, families separated for decades, reunited by Tlaxcaltecas USA at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Many men and women who emigrate from Mexico to America do so not only for the promise of a better life for themselves and their children. They leave to help support families left behind with the dream of one day reuniting under better circumstances either at home or in their adopted country. But in many cases, this means families are separated for decades. Tlaxcaltecas USA, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide help and support to the migrant community in America, organized a very special reunion, hosted by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles. They brought together families - some separated for decades.



One of Tlaxcaltecas USA's most important projects is to arrange for elderly men and women living in Mexico to visit their families in America. They help those qualified to procure visitor visas and arrange group flights to Los Angeles for these family reunions.



Representatives of Tlaxcaltecas USA met the elderly family members at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City at 6 a.m. on Saturday, January 17. They delivered their visas, and at 9 a.m. their flight left for Los Angeles International Airport. Meanwhile, seven families gathered at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles, some from as far away as San Francisco, Denver and Seattle. One of the families had not seen one another for more than 25 years.



The Church of Scientology Los Angeles and the Church of Scientology of the Valley in North Hollywood partner with Tlaxcaltecas USA. Inspired by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard's words that "Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream," they host programs that support the human rights and the social and community needs of Tlaxcalan immigrants in Los Angeles and promote the traditions, customs and culture of the Mexican state of Tlaxcala.



The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, designed to provide the ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations. The Church was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010.



