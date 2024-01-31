News: Dark Matter Technologies adds mortgage technology veteran Tony Fox as chief of client engagement | CitizenWire

Fox departs ICE Mortgage Technology to lead client success and account management at Dark Matter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative new leader in mortgage technology backed by time-tested loan origination software and leadership, today announced industry veteran Tony Fox as its chief of client engagement.



Following Black Knight's September 2023 acquisition, Fox assumed a role leading enterprise client management at ICE Mortgage Technology. During his five years with Black Knight pre-acquisition, Fox led the account management team for the origination technology performance group. Prior to his tenure at Black Knight, Fox spent four years as the director of technology and business intelligence at 1st Priority Mortgage. He also brings experience through his former role as a technology consultant, as well as diverse sales and operations experience from his seven years with M&T Bank.



As Dark Matter's chief of client engagement, Fox is responsible for directing the company's account management and client success teams and will report to Sean Dugan, chief revenue officer at Dark Matter.



"We are immensely delighted to welcome Tony to our team, stepping into a role where his expertise and exceptional performance are already well-established," said Rich Gagliano, CEO at Dark Matter. "It's hard to think of a more important role than making sure the clients have a voice, that we're listening to what they need, and deliver products and services in line with those needs."



"Adding Tony to an already deep bench underscores our commitment that client communication is a two-way street. From our user forums to one-on-one meetings, we have a variety of channels for clients to reach out to us, and Tony will be the one shepherding those interactions and making sure our clients' voices are heard and acted upon," added Dugan.



Fox earned his bachelor's degree in math and economics from the University at Buffalo and his Master of Business Administration from Canisius College. He is currently pursuing Certified Mortgage Banker and Accredited Mortgage Professional designations through the Mortgage Bankers Association and is on track to complete both in 2024.



"I am thrilled to join Dark Matter and continue to work with a tremendous team and clients that I've known for years," said Fox. "At Dark Matter, we're on a mission to improve the mortgage process and optimize the workflow for lenders and their customers. I'm proud and grateful to be part of this vision for the mortgage market, and I couldn't have found a better fit to continue my commitment to this industry."



About Dark Matter Technologies:



Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.dmatter.com/.



Learn More: https://www.dmatter.com

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.