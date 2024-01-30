News: Scientologists Celebrate What They Love Most About Melbourne on the Anniversary of the Dedication of their Ideal Scientology Church | CitizenWire

MELBOURNE, Australia /CitizenWire/ -- In a city obsessed with sport, what could be a better location for a Church of Scientology than the original home of the first Aussie rules football team and the site of the first game that team ever played? That is exactly where the Ideal Church of Scientology was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige on January 29, 2011.



Out of respect for the significance of this site to the community, the Church meticulously restored all historic elements, including its timber floors, archways, brickwork, and the graceful stairwell at the entrance of the building.



But Melbourne was also significant in the history of Scientology. In his speech at the dedication, Mr. Miscavige described how in 1959, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard delivered a series of lectures through which "the whole panorama of human potential came into focus." These lectures marked a major breakthrough in Mr. Hubbard's research into the upper levels of Scientology and the attainment of religious freedom.



In an episode of Destination: Scientology on the Scientology Network, Melbourne Scientologists describe what they love most about their city.



In addition to being "the sports capital of the world," with some of the largest and most famous stadiums for soccer, rugby, tennis, cricket, horse racing, and one of the rounds of the Grand Prix, Melbourne is known as a center of arts and culture and is a city of great natural beauty. There are eight major gardens in Melbourne's inner city. And its beaches are renowned for their pristine sands, clear waters, and stunning coastal views.



One of the world's most diverse cities, 140 cultures live here in harmony - from Melbourne's Indigenous Australians to those who arrived in the city from England, Europe, Asia, the Indian subcontinent and Africa. Although nearly half of the city's residents speak a language other than English at home, according to a Church staff member interviewed in Destination: Scientology - Melbourne, "The best thing about Melbourne is we're all different but we all get along as a community."



Just as any city, Melbourne has its problems, says another staff member interviewed in the episode. "But we can fix them as a city. Melbourne is unique," he says. It is "a city where people look out for each other." As to the social betterment and humanitarian programs the Church supports, he points out, Melbourne is a world-class city, and if you get something going in Melbourne, "its momentum can reach across the world."



Learn more about the Ideal Church of Scientology of Melbourne on Destination: Scientology, available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps, and via the Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV platforms.



The Scientology Network has earned 135 industry awards, and between 2020 and 2023 the network introduced more than 20 million new people to Scientology.



