News: Jenny Moss joins fintech FormFree as director of marketing | CitizenWire

Moss, formerly client services director with FormFree's PR firm, Depth, is primed to make a smooth and speedy transition into her new role

ATHENS, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- FormFree® today announced the appointment of Jenny Moss as its new director of marketing. The timing of the move comes just as the company is launching its Passport® portable financial ID on October 20 and the FormFree Exchange (FFX), an online marketplace where lenders compete for the business of Passport users, later this year.



"We are delighted to have Jenny join our team and build on the great work we've started in introducing our new product directions," said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. "This is a pivotal time for our company and an exciting time to be in fintech. Jenny has the energy and mindset to help us move forward strategically as we launch our portable financial Passport for consumers and our Exchange that connects lenders with qualified borrowers."



Moss graduated in 2013 from the University of Georgia with a master of science degree in sport management and policy. She worked two years for the University of Georgia Athletic Association in sports communication before moving in July 2013 to the University of Florida Athletic Association. In August 2014 she joined Mercer University as its assistant director of media relations, serving as the primary point of contact for all public relations initiatives for several men's and women's sports teams.



In May 2017, she moved to Silverton Mortgage in the greater Atlanta area, where she worked as a marketing and communications specialist before joining Atlanta-based Depth PR in November 2018. Moss initially worked as a client services manager at Depth, working her way up into a director's role at the firm. She worked at Depth for a total of five years before moving to FormFree.



"We will certainly miss Jenny. But we're looking forward to seeing her often, just this time she'll be sitting at the client end of the table," said Kerri Milam, president and principal strategist at Depth. "We think this is a strong career move for Jenny - and we know she's joining a great team with lots of 'depth'."



"The launch of Passport and the FormFree Exchange marks an exciting new chapter in fintech," said Moss. "I'm thrilled to be joining FormFree at such a pivotal moment in the company's journey and eager to help execute the team's vision for shaping the future of lending."



About FormFree®:



FormFree empowers consumers to understand their ability to pay and share it with lenders like never before. Using FormFree's Passport® app, consumers can verify all the core financial data required by loan underwriters - including identity, assets, income, employment credit history and cash-flow data - in seconds. Once consumers are ready to transact, they can anonymously share their verified data on the FormFree Exchange (FFX) and receive immediate offers from a marketplace of lenders who fully understand their ability to pay, residual income and eligibility for down payment assistance and inclusive lending programs.



For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.



