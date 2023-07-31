News: Stack Sports Drives BOLDERBoulder to New Heights with Remarkable Turnout in 2023 | CitizenWire

BOULDER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- BOLDERBoulder, recognized as America's All-Time Best 10K by Runner's World and the nation's seventh-largest road race, made a resounding comeback this Memorial Day on May 29. The event witnessed tremendous success, attracting an impressive turnout of over forty thousand participants and almost one hundred thousand spirited spectators, according to Stack Sports.



The highly anticipated race once again showcased the world's swiftest runners in the International Team Challenge. Athletes from Kenya, Mexico, Great Britain, and Tanzania competed against a talented group of American runners, including defending champion Leonard Korir, who emerged as a formidable contender.



In the fiercely competitive Pro Race, Conner Mantz (USA) secured the coveted title of overall men's champion, delivering an outstanding unofficial time of 29:08. Following closely, Alex Masai (Kenya) secured second place with a remarkable finish time of 29:11. Among the women, Emily Durgin (USA) claimed victory in the Pro Race, crossing the finish line with an impressive time of 33:24. Daisy Kimeli (Kenya) secured second place, concluding her race in 33:48. Official results will be confirmed and announced on June 16th.



Race Director Cliff Bosley expressed his profound gratitude to the remarkable runners and enthusiastic spectators who made this year's event truly exceptional. He stated, "We are thrilled by the overwhelming turnout of participants and spectators who passionately competed and showed their unwavering support."



End Result, in partnership with BB10K for 16 years, played a pivotal role in ensuring the triumphant return of BOLDERBoulder. Working closely with event organizers, the dedicated teams from Stack Sports and End Result spent over five days in Boulder meticulously overseeing the setup of separate start and finish lines, as well as timing splits at every mile. Following the conclusion of the citizen race, the course was readied for the professional race, featuring a thrilling cross-country style scoring format with teams organized by country. The United States showcased three patriotic teams adorned in vibrant red, white, and blue.



"Stack Sports and End Result have been invaluable partners in the success of BOLDERBoulder year after year," said Race Director Cliff Bosley. "Their dedication and expertise in overseeing the event timing, have been instrumental in creating a seamless and memorable experience for our participants. We are grateful for their unwavering support and contribution to the continued excellence of our race."



Kevin Jandt, VP of Endurance at Stack Sports, expressed his gratitude, saying, "Stack Sports and End Result are honored to continue our longstanding partnership with BOLDERBoulder, and we thoroughly enjoyed the experience of contributing to the success of this dynamic and highly competitive event."



About BOLDERBoulder



The BolderBOULDER, named America's All-Time Best 10K by Runner's World, is the 7th largest running race in the United States. The race attracts over 40K-50K runners, joggers, walkers and wheelchair racers, and draws professional athletes from around the world to compete for one of the largest non-marathon prize purses in road racing. The annual in-person race starts at 30th and Walnut and winds through Boulder neighborhoods with live music and entertainment at every corner. The race finishes at the University of Colorado's Folsom Field and attracts over 100,000 spectators throughout the course.



About End Result



The End Result Company has been a leader in timing and scoring for over 30 years. End Result has been involved in some of the largest road races in the country and is committed to providing events with the newest technology and legendary customer service and has been the official timing, results and scoring partner of the BOLDERBoulder since 2008, accurately timing more than 600,000 participants.



About Stack Sports



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development.



To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.



Learn More: https://stacksports.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.