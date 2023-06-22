News: Capstone Logistics Named Supply Chain Management Partner of the Year by Nissan North America | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Capstone Logistics, a leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions, has been named Partner of the Year by Nissan North America. The company was honored in the Supply Chain Management category at Nissan's recent Annual Supplier Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.



Capstone earned the honor for its exceptional service throughout Nissan's North American logistics network, particularly its warehouse management services supporting manufacturing operations in Canton, Mississippi.



Chris Bray, Executive Vice President of Capstone Logistics, expressed gratitude for this recognition, stating, "This achievement reflects our focus and unwavering dedication to service and partnership. We sincerely appreciate Nissan North America for acknowledging Capstone with this award."



This accolade highlights Capstone's expanding expertise in the automotive logistics sector, further solidifying the company's position as a trusted partner within Nissan's supply chain ecosystem.



About Capstone Logistics:



Capstone Logistics, headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA, is a leading third-party logistics company. It provides warehouse services, freight management, and final-mile distribution solutions throughout the United States. Capstone partners with some of the world's most-recognized brands throughout a variety of industries, including retail, grocery, automotive, food manufacturing, home improvement, healthcare, and more. To learn more about Capstone, visit: https://www.capstonelogistics.com/.



