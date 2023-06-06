News: Scientific Studies Show That Fiber and Antioxidants Can Counteract the Effects of Junk Food and Promote Cholesterol and Weight Control Without Restriction – Diet, Nutrition, Health | CitizenWire

CHICAGO, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- DéShond E Barnes, author and nutrition enthusiast, has announced the release of his book "Counteract the Fat: How Scientific Studies Have Shown That Fiber and Antioxidants Can Counteract the Physiological Effects of Junk Food & Promote Cholesterol & Weight Control Without Restriction" (ISBN: 979-8397068956). In "Counteract the Fat," Barnes compiles research findings that indicate that fiber and antioxidants can mitigate the health risks associated with junk food by counteracting the physiological effects of high-fat and other junk food.



This does not mean that unlimited consumption of junk food without consequences is now possible. What it does mean is greater freedom, less restriction and a wider variety of food choices for healthy individuals.



Such groundbreaking research findings include:



* High-fat foods produce cholesterol-related acids that can clog arteries and raise cholesterol levels - opening the door to heart disease. Scientists at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine have identified a type of fiber known as "beta glucans" that can counteract that effect. Scientists have reported that beta glucans promote healthy cholesterol by nabbing cholesterol-related acids produced by dietary fat - ushering them out of the body before they can ravage the heart and arteries.



* The excess calories in high-fat foods are absorbed by the body and stored as fat, and can cause weight gain - opening the door to obesity. Fiber can counteract that effect. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Human Nutrition Research Center in Maryland have reported that fiber helps prevent weight gain by reducing the amount of calories the body absorbs. It does that by nabbing calories before they can be absorbed and stored as fat - making it harder to gain weight and lowering the risk of obesity.



* Deep-fried fatty foods form "oxidized lipids" that damage cells and the lining of the blood vessels - opening the door to heart disease. Antioxidants can counteract that effect. Scientists at the Cardiology Research Institute in Moscow have reported that antioxidants inhibit the formation of oxidized lipids - thus inhibiting damage to cells and to the lining of the blood vessels and lowering the risk of heart disease.



* The excess calories in high-fat foods are absorbed by the body and stored as fat, and can cause weight gain - opening the door to obesity. Antioxidants can counteract that effect. Scientists have reported that antioxidants help prevent weight gain by providing the body with the energy needed to burn fat more efficiently - making it harder to gain weight and reducing the risk of obesity.



* Hot dogs, bacon and other tasty processed meats contain "nitrites." Over time, nitrites can open the door to pancreatic cancer by breaking down and converting to "nitrosamines." Vitamins C and E can counteract that effect. Scientists have reported that vitamins C and E neutralize nitrites - thus inhibiting nitrosamine formation over time and reducing the risk of pancreatic cancer.



* Many junk foods are high in sodium. Excess sodium can open the door to high blood pressure by causing the body to retain water, which increases the volume of blood. Potassium can counteract that effect. Scientists have reported that potassium flushes excess sodium out of the body - thus reducing the risk of high blood pressure.



* And many, many more groundbreaking research findings.



"Counteract the Fat" is a viable alternative to restrictive eating habits that stands alone as an informative, research-backed contribution to dietary science. The book explains how fiber and antioxidants can help stave off illness and obesity in a non-restrictive diet.



"Counteract the Fat" is perfect for healthy adults with no history of debilitating illnesses who would like to maintain their health without sacrificing their favorite indulgences. "Counteract the Fat" uncovers discoveries made by scientists at more than a dozen world-class institutions.



About the Author:



DéShond E Barnes discovered the "Counteract the Fat" concept in the late 1990's by poring through medical journals and health, nutrition and diet publications for nearly a year, and has practiced the revolutionary "Counteract the Fat" methodology ever since - with incredible success. By examining nutrition facts labels, calculating the total amount of fiber, antioxidants and other nutrients provided by health foods, and consuming a daily diet containing 100+% of the Recommended Daily Allowance for fiber, antioxidants and other nutrients - Barnes has maintained excellent blood cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure and body weight over the decades without sacrificing junk food favorites.



This has inspired Barnes to share this information with the rest of the world by publishing "Counteract the Fat" more than two decades later. Barnes also teaches "Counteract the Fat" seminars at local Y.M.C.A.'s and public libraries in northern Illinois to spread the word about the "Counteract the Fat" methodology.



More information about the book is available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C6WBR4J6.



Complimentary review copies are available to editors and journalists upon request to: nathanael.eh.123@gmail.com



Learn More: https://www.amazon.com/stores/D%C3%A9Shond-E-Barnes/author/B0C74LLZXP

