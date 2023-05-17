News: Jonathan Nahil joins FormFree as chief technology officer | CitizenWire

Nahil brings more than two decades of software architecture expertise to the fintech's C-suite

ATHENS, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- FormFree® today announced that it has brought on Jonathan Nahil as chief technology officer (CTO). Nahil possesses more than 20 years of experience as a software architect and leader of development teams at renowned technology organizations.



Previously, Nahil worked at Accenture, where he spent more than a decade as global head of architecture for the Mortgage Cadence suite of enterprise loan origination applications. He has also held senior software leadership positions at publicly traded companies Twilio and Amazon.



Immediately before joining FormFree, Nahil was a software architect at customer service automation platform Ada. His responsibilities included designing software systems, collaborating with senior leadership on strategic initiatives and providing technical guidance to the product development teams.



"I've helped organizations break the status quo with innovative technologies, and I look forward to helping FormFree do just that with products that enable lenders to support financial inclusion and responsible underwriting," said Nahil. "I am honored to be a part of FormFree's mission to build the next generation of the consumer lending experience and expand credit to those not served by the current model."



"Although we come from different backgrounds and have unique specialties, each member of the FormFree team shares a revolutionary spirit - a spirit I recognized in Jonathan Nahil immediately," said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. "I can't think of a better person to keep our technology on the leading edge of the mortgage industry's alternative credit revolution."



About FormFree®:



FormFree helps lenders understand credit risk like never before with its patented Passport® product, which opens doors to more inclusive credit decisioning by revealing each customer's true ability to pay (ATP®), and patent-pending Residual Knowledge Income Index(TM) (RIKI(TM)), an innovative method for evaluating consumer creditworthiness based on residual income analysis.



For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

Learn More: https://www.formfree.com/

