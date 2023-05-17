News: Havana Central Unveils Fresh, New Online Hub to Enhance Customer Experience | CitizenWire

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Havana Central Restaurant & Rum Bar, the Cuban restaurant with three locations across New York and New Jersey, is preparing to launch a new website. This refreshed web presence will give online visitors more information about the restaurant's dine-in, takeout, delivery, Happy Hour, off-site catering, and on-site event hosting.



It's been more than two decades since Havana Central opened the doors of its first location to rave reviews. Now, after expanding its physical presence to three notable locations, the restaurant and rum bar has put energy into growing its digital presence, too.



The new website gives both patrons who frequent Havana Central and new diners the chance to learn more about the restaurant's history and its current offerings.



With the site, visitors can:



* Book a table



* Order take-out and delivery



* Explore hosting an event with Havana Central



* Learn more about off-site catering options



* Purchase gift cards



Whether dining in, grabbing food to go, or hosting an event, people can expect Latin classics like Cuban Street Corn and Emparedados (sandwiches) alongside combo plates, from the Tour of Havana to the Grande Vegetarian Platter.



Those dining on-site - whether as a general patron or in a private party room - will also have access to a wide array of drink options. Mojitos, margaritas, and sangria are available by the pitcher or the glass.



Havana Central has three locations: two in New York located in Times Square (New York City) and Roosevelt Field (Long Island) along with an Edison, New Jersey location at the Menlo Park Mall. The new website features key information for all three locations, including links to make reservations and ordering online as well as phone numbers, operating hours and photos.



To explore the new website or learn more about Havana Central's dine-in, takeout, and catering options, visit havanacentral.com.



About Havana Central:



An unmistakable celebration of Cuban culture, the food, the music, and the people of Havana Central afford patrons a fanciful excursion to the fabled island - an excursion that, in keeping with Cuban tradition, embraces the whole family.



Learn more at https://www.havanacentral.com/

