News: Gan Jing World Celebrates Mother’s Day 2023 Videos Award | CitizenWire

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Gan Jing World (Ganjingworld Corp.) announces its first Mother's Day celebration videos award that showcases the best memories, moments, traits, and values. We want to honor moms around the world for their unconditional love, support, and sacrifice.



Share Your Love to Moms, Win up to $1,000 Cash Award



Join GanJingWorld.com #GJWMothersDay event and Celebrate Moms the Whole Month.



The aim is to nurture the mind and spirit and help people to recall and enjoy a special family day. This new platform is touted as 'family friendly.' It allows videos, articles, and pictures sharing environment at Gan Jing World.



There will be two winners. Each will win one of the following prizes:



* $1,000 for best long form video entry (horizontal video, minimum length: 3 minutes)



* $500 for best short video entry (vertical or horizontal video, minimum length: 30 seconds)



Winner Selection:



Entries will be judged according to quality, creativity, and popularity by a panel of nine judges comprising reputable artists, visual designers, film directors, etc.



For more specific details, please check: https://creators.ganjingworld.com/mothers-day



What is Gan Jing World?



Gan Jing World (GJW) is a dynamic network of integrated services featuring a video-sharing platform, a pristine online reading section, topic discussion board, and dedicated children's space. These features, among others, enable users to connect and share through various media types all on one unique platform, enabling a rich and diverse online social experience.



Our aim is to create positive changes through presenting inspiring content that uplifts society. Our mission statement is: "To create a truly positive and vibrant digital community filled with wholesome content free from violent, erotic, criminal, and harmful content."



Launched in June 2022, Gan Jing World is making exponential growth. In March 2023, the online platform launched a creator's incentive program that has attracted numerous top content creators from around the world. Content creators who share GJW's mission and wish to make a genuine difference in the world by contributing to a positive video sharing platform are invited to learn about the Rewards Program for creators and register now!



Website: https://www.ganjing.com/



The words Gan Jing means "clean." The platform is built upon this concept of a pure digital world, which it believes to be essential in helping communities thrive.



