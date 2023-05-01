News: ACES Quality Management unveils ACES PROTECT® mortgage compliance testing module | CitizenWire

First fully integrated compliance engine within a Quality Control software solution which helps residential mortgage lenders improve loan quality, ensure compliance and mitigate risk

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announces the addition of ACES PROTECT, a suite of automated regulatory compliance tests, to its flagship ACES Quality Management & Control® quality control (QC) auditing platform. ACES PROTECT enables lenders to reduce audit time and improve oversight by incorporating automatic compliance testing into their overall QC auditing environment.



"Given the nature of originations right now, calculation errors and other compliance missteps are even more costly," said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. "ACES PROTECT gives our clients an added layer of compliance protection that is seamless and cost-effective, enabling them to significantly increase audit productivity while still independently validating loan eligibility calculations."



Through ACES PROTECT, ACES users can easily access a suite of compliance checks within the ACES platform, including certification of loan estimate/closing disclosure calculations, high-cost mortgage and high-price mortgage loan testing, TRID fee tolerance, Qualified Mortgage (QM) tests and other critical compliance tests. ACES users can quickly and easily run compliance tests without leaving the system and automate tasks and exceptions for any alerts, significantly increasing audit productivity. ACES PROTECT provides complete visibility into its calculations via detailed loan-level reporting that clearly communicates a loan's compliance status. Users can select and pay for only the tests they need and automate tasks and exceptions for any alerts to control costs while increasing productivity and ensuring compliance.



"ACES PROTECT has allowed us to automate several of our manual fee compliance tests using a fully supported application, giving us greater efficiency, improved accuracy and better reporting," said Anthony DeAngelo, Director of Sourcing and Procurement for USAA's Managed Services department. "With ACES PROTECT, we're able to test using the parameters we set in ACES PROTECT and, if needed, change them on the fly. All of this gives us improved confidence when sharing our results with management, auditors and regulators."



To learn more, contact your ACES representative or request an ACES PROTECT demo at https://www.acesquality.com/demo.



About ACES Quality Management



ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



* 60% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;



* 8 of the top 10 loan servicers;



* 11 of the top 30 retail banks; and



* 2 of the top 3 credit unions in the United States.



Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com/ or call 1-800-858-1598.



Learn More: https://www.acesquality.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.