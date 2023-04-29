News: Nomis Solutions Joins FIS Emerald 2023 as Silver Sponsor | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Nomis Solutions (Nomis), the leading provider of end-to-end pricing lifecycle management technology, announces its sponsorship of the FIS Emerald 2023 Conference, which will be held May 15-18 at Walt Disney World resorts in Orlando, Fla., hosted by FIS Global, a global leader in financial services technology.



"As consumers look to brands to provide them personalized experiences and product offerings, Nomis will demonstrate how customer-centric pricing is the most critical avenue for financial service providers to set themselves apart today," said Greg Demas, president of Nomis Solutions. "The content scheduled for FIS Emerald 2023 is innovative and thought-provoking, and we look forward to joining thought-leaders in sharing ways banks, credit unions and captive lenders can leverage technology to craft optimal financial solutions for their customers at scale."



The FIS Emerald conference is an industry-leading event and the perfect blend of education and networking opportunities to interact with industry peers and the FIS team. This year's theme is "NOW," focusing on how technology partners can help banks, investment funds and other financial services firms position their institutions for growth not just in the future but now.



Over 1,700 leaders from across the country will attend this year. FIS Emerald 2023 will feature breakout tracks highlighting Modern Banking Platform, Asset/Auto Finance, Commercial Loan Origination and Credit Assessment, Digital Banking for Large Financial Institutions and Back Office Services. The conference will feature keynote addresses from former U.S. Treasury Secretary Dr. Lawrence Summers and Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Other event sponsors include AWS, Entrust, EY, Epson, HID, IBM, Mastercard, PwC, Syngo, Verifore and Visa.



About Nomis Solutions



Nomis Solutions delivers the most comprehensive and integrated solution for setting, managing and executing price in an iterative and customer-centric system. Nomis is the consumer banking industry's leading software platform capable of standing up to complex bank analytical objectives while also delivering intelligent, data-driven, omnichannel customer experiences. While the company offers an integrated suite of solutions, its powerful collection of APIs allows individual modules to meet each financial institution where they are in their pricing journey to help differentiate and grow their brands by developing individualized and profitable relationships with customers. To learn more, visit https://nomissolutions.com/.



