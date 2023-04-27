News: MocPOGO – The Highly Anticipated Location Changer for Games and Apps Is Released! | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- MocPOGO Studio, a software company focused on location changer, now releases the most powerful location spoofer for location-based games, social apps and dating apps. With MocPOGO V6.1.2, users can easily change GPS location on iOS or Android devices. For those who are keen on location-based games, MocPOGO is the best ever choice for changing locations. It supports teleport location in a click, simulates movement at a customized speed, supports GPS joystick and more practical functions. This will greatly enhance the fun of the game.



"For gamers, the changes are sure to enhance the gaming experience. For those who use social apps and dating apps, changing the location is sometimes a way to better protect their privacy and security. Our original intention in releasing MocPOGO was also to prevent our own location from being tracked," says a MocPOGO spokesperson.



FULL FEATURES OF MOCPOGO V6.1.2



* Change GPS location to anywhere in the world



No matter what location you want to teleport to, all you need to do is enter the place name or coordinates and you can teleport with one click.



* Simulate GPS movement with 3 modes



If you are a Pokémon player, this feature can definitely help you to have more fun to a great extent. Customized routes and walking speeds are more realistic to catch rare Pokémon without walking.



Two-Spot Mode: Move location from A to B at a customized speed.



Multi-Spot Mode: Set multiple locations to walk along the customized speed.



Jump Teleport Mode: Jump from A to B instantly and show you the cooldown timer.



* Support GPS Joystick



For more natural and efficient management of GPS movement directions, MocPOGO supports the use of GPS joysticks to control the character in Pokémon GO.



* Spoof location on multiple devices



If you want to change the positioning of multiple devices at the same time, MocPOGO can easily help you to do so.



* Other features



In addition to the features mentioned above, MocPOGO has more useful little features, such as showing cooldown timer to avoid game risks, importing GPX files, Wi-Fi connection, saving locations or routes, automatic backup of history, no jailbreak and root required.



* Easy to Use MocPOGO in 3 Steps



With just a few simple steps you can quickly change GPS location on Pokémon GO as well as on some other games and social software.



1 - Open MocPOGO and select your device system.



2 - Connect your device to the computer via Wi-Fi or USB cable.



3 - Choose a location on the map and click on "GO."



PRICING:



One month license, 1-5 devices it only takes $9.95.



Lifetime version is the best value: $69.95.



Information: https://mocpogo.com/buy/mocpogo-for-windows/



ABOUT MOCPOGO:



MocPOGO is a software company specializing in location change, created this powerful location changer after an in-depth study of users' location change needs. MocPOGO has helped more than 100,000 users in 100+ countries.



LEARN MORE: https://mocpogo.com/



