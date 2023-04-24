News: Phil Simms, Marshall Faulk, Michael Fabiano, Tyler Smith, Tony Richardson, Justin Watson Join HANG Draft Virtual Watch Party Sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors | CitizenWire

Fans Join the Live Conversation for Free via www.LetsHang.live

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Former first-round picks Phil Simms - the Super Bowl MVP and CBS Sports broadcaster, Marshall Faulk - the NFL Hall of Famer, and Tyler Smith of the Dallas Cowboys, along with fantasy football guru Michael Fabiano join HANG on Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET, to connect face to face with fans during early opening round action of the 2023 NFL Draft. Also joining live from the Draft's venue at Kansas City's Union Station will be former Chiefs great Tony Richardson and current Chiefs receiver Justin Watson, along with potential first-round picks sweating out the selections. Former Chief and current San Francisco 49ers receiver Chris Conley hosts along with Dallas broadcaster Lady Jade.



The HANG virtual watch party platform, offering free access, is averaging over 800,000 viewers per game and is recognized as the 2023 Cynopsis Sports Award Winner for best production innovation.



The event is sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors, and is accessed at https://letshang.live/.



Simms, who says Bryce Young of Alabama will be the #1 draft pick and suggests possibly CJ Stroud of Ohio State will be No. 2 says, "The third one will be interesting. Could it be Kentucky's Will Levis or Florida's Anthony Richardson? That's what makes it fun to watch and talk about. We know Bryce Young goes first as he canceled all his visits and that tells me he knows he is going first in the draft. If you are a quarterback in the NFL right now, you better keep working because there are a lot of good quarterbacks coming out and more right behind them."



About HANG:



HANG, winner of the 2023 Cynopsis Sports Award for best production innovation, is the leading celebrity-fan community, with 16+ million users taking part in virtual watch parties and IRL gatherings around major sports events including pro and college football, MLB, and both men's and women's basketball and soccer. Fans come face to face with their idols - star athletes, performers, and influencers - while everyone is watching the game on their own TV's. It's a dream come true for sports lovers, who get to have fun and frank conversations with their heroes about life on and off the field, play trivia contests, and sample products delivered by top sponsors including Coca-Cola, Wells Fargo, Miller Lite, Dave & Busters, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Pernod Ricard, and others.



Join the fun at https://letshang.live, or contact LeslieAnne Wade Lwade@wademediamanagement.com for more information.

Learn More: https://letshang.live/

