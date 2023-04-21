News: NPA Names Kozlowski, Meissner as 2023 Winners of Annual Awards | CitizenWire

Dr. Lisa Kozlowski wins 2023 NPA Distinguished Service Award; Dr. Christian Meissner wins 2023 NPA Gallagher Mentor Award

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- As it celebrates its twentieth anniversary, the National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) today announced that Lisa Kozlowski, Ph.D., and Christian Meissner, Ph.D., are the 2023 winners of two of the most prestigious awards in the national postdoctoral scholar community.



The NPA Distinguished Service Award recognizes the highest appreciation for an individual that has demonstrated a profound, sustained, or leadership contribution to improving the postdoctoral experience. Today, that honor was bestowed on Dr. Lisa Kozlowski, who has worked and advocated on behalf of postdocs and the postdoctoral community through the NPA and in her own career continuously for the past two decades.



"I'm so very honored to have been nominated and selected for the NPA's Distinguished Service Award," said Kozlowski. "I look forward to continuing my work with and for postdoctoral fellows, who make such great contributions to the research enterprise." Kozlowski serves as Associate Dean for Student and Postdoctoral Affairs at Thomas Jefferson University. She started as a Postdoctoral Fellow at Johns Hopkins University in 1997, where she helped lead one of the first postdoctoral associations in the nation.



The NPA Gallagher Mentor Award recognizes the very best of mentors across the nation who advocate for postdoctoral scholars, celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) values, and empower their postdoc scholars to succeed. The NPA is dedicated to both recognizing champions and serving as a model for greater DEI in the postdoctoral community.



Dr. Christian Meissner was named the winner of the 2023 NPA Gallagher Mentor Award of the Year today in recognition of his fifteen years of outstanding mentoring of postdoctoral scholars. Meissner, a professor in the department of psychology at Iowa State University, completed his Ph.D. in cognitive & behavioral sciences at Florida State University. He is recognized for his approach to mentoring, characterized by his peers as empathetic and empowering.



"I'm incredibly humbled by this recognition," said Meissner. "Mentorship has been the most enjoyable aspect of my career and I am grateful to have collaborated with such outstanding early career scholars."



"Drs. Kozlowski and Meissner demonstrate the highest levels of leadership in promoting both individual postdocs and the entire postdoctoral community and are most deserving of our highest awards," stated NPA board chair Caleb McKinney, Ph.D., MPS in recognizing the winners. "All of us can learn from their dedication to promote a culture of belonging and understanding."



In addition, in honor of the NPA's twentieth anniversary, Dr. McKinney presented a special NPA Chair's Recognition to the seven postdoctoral scholars whose inspiration and persistence were instrumental in founding the association in 2003: Drs. Orfeu Buxton, Karen Christopherson, Raymond Clark, Carol Manahan, Avi Spier, Claudina Stevenson, and Arti Varanasi.



About the National Postdoctoral Association:



The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) charitable and educational association headquartered in Rockville, MD. Founded in 2003, the NPA envisions an inclusive community where all postdocs are empowered, valued, recognized, and supported in their current and future endeavors. The NPA serves the entire postdoctoral community, including its 22,000 individual and 230 organizational members.



Learn more at: https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/



Learn More: https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.