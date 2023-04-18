News: OverSightMD Inc. Expands Nationwide to Support Hospital-at-Home Programs with Hourly Virtual Rounding and Post-Acute Provider Care Management | CitizenWire

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- OverSightMD Inc., a leading integrated health management company, is expanding its Hourly Virtual Rounding and Post-Acute Provider Care Management solution nationwide. The solution is designed to support hospitals operating hospital-at-home programs, delivering hourly virtual nurse rounding, continuous patient monitoring, data analysis, and screening the well-being of each patient for the hospital-at-home clinical team. Additionally, when a patient is discharged from a hospital-at-home program, OverSightMD's service continues for 30, 60, or 90 days, assuring proactive patient care management from skilled nursing facilities and home health agencies.



OverSightMD's Hourly Virtual Rounding prevents chronic diseases from recurring among patients during and after being discharged from the hospital-at-home program. This innovative solution combines telemedicine and continuous remote monitoring to offer patients real-time access to their existing healthcare providers and care teams. With OverSightMD's experienced clinicians conducting hourly check-ins, reviewing patient data, and collaborating with hospital physicians and nurses in delivering individualized care to each patient, the solution is geared towards enhancing patient experience, improving outcomes, and reducing readmission rates by 15 percent or more.



"Our Hourly Virtual Rounding and Post-Acute Provider Management solution are designed to eliminate preventable hospital readmissions that cost Medicare an estimated $17 billion to $20 billion annually," stated Mark Godwin, CEO of OverSightMD. "We are excited to expand nationwide, providing streamlined and integrated care coordination to patients discharged to and from hospital-at-home programs while reducing ER visits and hospital readmissions."



OverSightMD's Hourly Virtual Rounding and Post-Acute Provider Management solution are now available nationwide to all hospital systems.



To learn more about the solution and its benefits to hospitals with a hospital-at-home program and rural hospitals with limited access to care, visit https://www.oversightmd.com/.



About OverSightMD Inc.:



Founded in 2013, OverSightMD Inc. is a leading integrated health management company providing healthcare solutions tailored for hospital systems and employers. The OverSightMD platform integrates state-of-the-art technology with an experienced clinical team of physicians, nurses, behavioral health clinicians, and care coordinators continuously monitoring and screening the well-being of patient populations. Their personalized patient care approach encompasses data tracking from various sources, including self-reported symptoms, nurse wellness calls, advanced RPM, and wearable devices. Their proactive intervention strategy aims to improve daily health management and prevent incidents like relapse, unnecessary ER visits, and hospital readmissions.



