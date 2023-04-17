News: Aldy Damian the CEO of Accredas Investments announces the sale of its latest commercial transaction, Walgreens – Denver, CO MSA | CitizenWire

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Aldy Damian, CEO of Accredas Investments, announces sale and close of its latest marketed commercial property. The sale of Walgreens in Denver, CO MSA adds to the previous twelve month running gross sales proceeds totaling $71 Million dollars for the last fiscal year attributed to Accredas Investments.



Marcus & Millichap agent Ryan Jaama represented the Buyer in the sale of Walgreens - Denver, CO MSA property.



In addition to the latest Walgreens in Denver, CO transaction. Aldy Damian having now secured the following transactions over the past twelve months. Earlier this year the disposition of Walgreens in Gilbert, AZ, the acquisition of Bridgestone, Tires Plus (Costco Out-lot) in WI, the acquisition of Firestone Complete Auto Care (strategically located off Interstate 35) in Lenexa, KS, (Multiple financial transactions supplied by Max Benjamin Partners) The disposition of Bank of The West, sale and lease to Blue Credit Union in Superior, CO (Target out-parcel) and the premier corner in Appleton, WI of Fleet Farm one of the most known and respected big box stores in the Mid-West, in association with CBRE and Walker & Dunlop.



Fleet Farm Group who is currently owned by the multi-billion dollar investment banking firm, KKR Investments, KKR.com (NYSE stock symbol - KKR) are undergoing a multi-expansion of stores including the recently opened Hastings, MN location.



Aldy Damian, directing Accredas investments, has stated he is very pleased with the Fleet Farm Group, Germantown, WI acquisition coming off the sale of Chandler Medical Plaza, (Chandler, AZ with buyer representation by Newmark) featuring Banner Health (largest employer in the state of Arizona) as the strategic anchor tenant. More strategic business to come, including the soon disposition of Dicks Sporting Goods, in Topeka KS.



The newly listed for sale Dicks Sporting Goods property is truly unique property as the location of this Dicks Sporting Goods is the only location represented in the Topeka KS, area with the other Dicks Sporting Goods locations in excess of 40 miles away ( https://chainstoreage.com/dicks-sporting-goods-posts-strong-q4-offers-confident-outlook ).



The property is also located directly off of Interstate 470 near the connection of Interstate 70 making it the absolute prime retail destination of Topeka, KS residents ( https://www.crexi.com/properties/1099940/kansas-dicks-sporting-goods ).



The Corporately owned Home Depot located directly adjacent to the Dicks Sporting Goods in Topeka, KS is a mainstay in the area and is ranked the highest trafficked in a 50 miles radius area according to Placer.id.



Accredas investments was founded by Aldy Damian who began as a music, video and distribution executive with record label imprints as Damian Music and D3 Entertainment with BMG / Sony internationally, releasing in excess of 178 Albums and DVDs). Aldy Damian also served as executive Vice President and Co-founder of Liberation Entertainment with acclaimed MCA Records president and veteran multimedia executive Jay Boberg (CEO), who was responsible for obtaining the financial backing of Clarity Partners ($1Billion dollar investments banking firm) to form Liberation Entertainment ( https://www.claritypartners.net/portfolio ).



Accredas Investments continues its media ventures along with commercial property investment and development in real estate specializing in Core and Core plus properties targeting Class A properties and value-add commercial properties to serve their clients.



CEO and head of operations, Aldy Damian is a 34-year multi-faceted executive transacting in excess of one million square feet of investment property. 310-717-6932 ph., Accredas@gmail.com

Learn More: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aldy-damian-a6a5062/

