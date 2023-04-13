News: Richmond SPCA to Benefit from Auction of Landmark Virginia Manor House on Nearly 400 Acres | CitizenWire

Easily Accessible from Richmond, Fredericksburg, and Northern Virginia, the Estate is Ideal for a Familial or Corporate Retreat, Wedding/Events Venue, or Bed and Breakfast

ST. STEPHENS CHURCH, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- Anchored by a 200-year-old manor house surrounded by nearly 400 acres, this historic Virginia estate known as Holly Hill is now truly going to the dogs - and to the cats, rabbits, and many other creatures whose well-being the Richmond SPCA champions and helps safeguard. Thanks to a generous benefactor, the proceeds from the sale of this estate, which is on both the National Register of Historic Places and Virginia Landmarks register, will benefit the local animal welfare non-profit, according to auction firm, Tranzon Fox.



Creatures of both the four- and two-legged varieties will find much to enjoy about life at Holly Hill, including carefully-kept grounds with formal gardens, horse stables with a two-level apartment, fenced pasture land, approximately 136 tillable acres, significant frontage on the Mattaponi River, two ponds, recreational land, and numerous outbuildings.



"This is the fourth property we've auctioned for the benefit of the Richmond SPCA, and of those, Holly Hill is the most expansive and historic," said Bill Londrey, managing partner of Tranzon Fox. "These sales that benefit charities are always some of the most rewarding work we do, so I would encourage anyone seeking a personal or corporate retreat, or a pastoral location for a wedding/events venue or B&B, to visit our website to learn more.



"The auction will take place live and on-site at the property on April 26, 2023, and while there are a couple of opportunities to see the property beforehand, to gain access to the estate, prospective bidders will need to comply with the terms set by the executor. So, I'd say don't wait too long. This property hasn't been on the market in decades, and who knows when you'll have a chance again to buy it."



For more information about the auction, visit Tranzon's auction listing: https://www.tranzon.com/fx2021



About Tranzon:



In 2000, a group of real estate auctioneers banded together to create Tranzon, LLC, a nationwide network that revolutionized the way real estate professionals bring buyers and sellers together. Today, the Tranzon team features some of the most experienced real estate, marketing, and auction professionals in the business. Using Tranzon's Market-Making System(TM), a proven methodology for the accelerated sale of property, the company has conducted tens of thousands of successful commercial and residential auctions for clients including financial institutions, trusts, guardians, estates, and private individuals. All Tranzon companies are independently owned and operated. Tranzon Fox, VAAF 423.



About the Richmond SPCA:



The Richmond SPCA, founded in 1891, is a no-kill humane organization dedicated to the guiding principle that every life is precious. As a national leader in humane care and education, the Richmond SPCA is building a more compassionate community through programs of adoption, rehabilitation, spay/neuter, pet-retention, trap-neuter-vaccinate-return and humane education. For more information, visit https://richmondspca.org/.



Learn More: https://www.tranzon.com/

