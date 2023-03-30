News: TRUSTSTAR – POWERED BY SENSA AI – AI Driven INSIGHTS for Realty and Mortgage | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- In the fall of 2022, Tecnotree acquired TrustStar, a SaaS application using proprietary artificial intelligence designed to provide mortgage loan officers with a simple way to access relevant market data to grow their businesses. TrustStar delivers a robust set of features that include loan officer insights, listing trends, realtor match, intelligent recruiting, lender competition, and many more through its powerful artificial intelligence platform, and now powered by Tecnotree, a world leader of 5G multi-cloud enabled digital technology.



In 2022, TrustStar was highlighted in Housing Wire as a Technology Trendsetter and given second place in the National Mortgage News Digital Mortgage Conference. TrustStar is committed to helping mortgage loan officers, and other mortgage professionals receive imperative insights into their local markets. In today's compressed mortgage market, understanding the opportunities available has never been more essential.



The acquisition of TrustStar by Tecnotree is a strategic move that underscores a commitment to providing world-class technology solutions that enable its customers to succeed in today's digital economy. With the acquisition of TrustStar, Tecnotree will be able to offer an integrated platform that leverages AI to provide mortgage loan officers with insights and analysis of the mortgage market that can help them grow their businesses. The acquisition of TrustStar by TecnoTree is expected to significantly impact the mortgage industry, providing loan officers with the necessary tools to stay ahead of the competition.



"TrustStar is an exceptional platform that uses AI to provide mortgage loan officers with relevant market data to grow their businesses. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to integrate TrustStar into our platform and provide our customers with the most advanced mortgage market intelligence solution available," said Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree.



About Tecnotree:



Tecnotree is a unique full-stack digital business management solution catering to digital service providers. Our solutions help communication service providers breakthrough digital barriers, harnessing the power of automation and connectivity. Drawing on 40 years of experience and a global reach, our open-source technology-based products and solutions cover a wide range of telecom business processes and subscription management. Our pre-integrated B2B2X partner ecosystem extends across various sectors, such as gaming, health, education, and OTT.



About TrustStar:



TrustStar is a SaaS application that uses proprietary artificial intelligence technology to provide mortgage loan officers with a simple way to access relevant market data to grow their businesses. TrustStar uncovers the data so mortgage professionals can discover what they are missing in their local markets. TrustStar is dedicated to providing mortgage professionals with a comprehensive data resource, to enhance their competitive edge and help them grow their business. Learn more: https://www.truststar.ai/.



Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree is among the first companies in the world to be Platinum Certified by TM Forum Open API standards, and our agile and open-source Digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).



Learn More: https://www.truststar.ai/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.