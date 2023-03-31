News: Protect Your Data on World Backup Day with Tenorshare Data Recovery Solutions and Enjoy 30% off to keep your data safe | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Data is at the heart of modern businesses, making it more important than ever to ensure it is properly protected. Unfortunately, data loss can occur due to various reasons such as hardware failure, natural disasters, or human error. That's why Tenorshare is dedicated to offering tools to safeguard valuable information. On World Backup Day, Tenorshare is providing 30% discounts for individuals and businesses worldwide to remind them to take the necessary steps to protect data.



"Tenorshare offers a range of data backup fixes, including UltData series and iCareFone series, etcetera," Tenorshare's Spokesman said. "And, these solutions are designed to protect your data from a range of threats, such as accidental deletion, system crashes, and malware attacks."



Why you should implement a backup plan for your data?



Preserve Your Memories: It is devastating to lose photos, videos, and other digital media, which are precious memory for us.



Protect Your Business: Backing up your data ensures that your business can quickly recover from unexpected data loss and continue to operate with minimal disruption. What's more, data retention and backup can avoid penalties and legal action.



Secure Your Financial Information: By backing up your financial information, you can ensure that you always have access to it, Even if you encounter a security breach.



What are Tenorshare's Data Backup Solutions?



To take action today and celebrate World Backup Day, Tenorshare has promoted these types of data solutions, including data recovery solutions, data transfer solutions, and other solutions for different occasions.



Data Recovery Solutions:



UltData WhatsApp Recovery(New), UltData for iOS, UltData for Android



Data Transfer Solutions:



iCareFone iTransGo(New), iCareFone, iCareFone Tranfer, iCareFone for LINE



Other Solutions:



4MeKey, 4uKey, 4uKey for Android, ReiBoot, ReiBoot for Android, Tenorshare iAnyGo, and Phone Mirror.



What do Key benefits Tenorshare's backup solutions have?



Affordable Prices: Tenorshare's backup solutions are competitively priced with 30% discounts, making them accessible to a wide range of users.



Comprehensive Protection: Tenorshare's backup solutions provide comprehensive protection for all types of data, including audio, photos, videos, contacts, messages, and more, which is beyond your imagination.



Backup Flexibly and Transfer Selectively: With Tenorshare Data Backup and Transfer Solutions, you can enjoy flexible backup options, including local backup, cloud backup, and selective backup and transfer data selectively that you need or choose all of them in one click.



Handy Recovery Process: Tenorshare's backup solutions make it simple to recover your data fast in the event of an unexpected data loss. This ensures that your business or personal life is not disrupted.



In words, data backup and transfer are critical for current corporate operations and personal data management. And Tenorshare guarantees to get expert guidance and assistance when you need it. Don't forget to celebrate World Backup Day with Tenorshare to ensure your data is always safe!



