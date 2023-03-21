News: MIRACLE MILES GROUP INC. Expands with Launch of New Sustainable Footwear Brand BURUDANI | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- MIRACLE MILES GROUP INC., a footwear technology enterprise that owns the popular brand Dream Pairs, Amazon's #1 female fashion footwear brand, and Bruno Marc, is pleased to announce the launch of a new sustainable brand, BURUDANI. Rooted by a mission to provide "natural comfort with every step," MIRACLE MILES GROUP INC.'s newest brand is dedicated to providing innovative footwear solutions for the modern woman.



"At BURUDANI, we believe in creating a joyful and relaxed atmosphere so that every step is a moment of leisure no matter where the day takes you. With a focus on classic styles and addressing every pain point of our customers, we strive to provide a personalized experience. Our commitment to comfort and sustainability is the foundation of our long-term development," says founder of MIRACLE MILES GROUP INC.



Focused on eco-friendly, easy-to-wear, accessible styles, BURUDANI offers responsibly crafted options without sacrificing comfort. All offerings are crafted utilizing repurposed materials; recyclable uppers are woven from plastic bottles through unique zero-waste 3D knitting technology, and upcycled mesh, latex, and rubber complete interiors and soles. BURUDANI heels are 50mm tall, at most, for comfortable all-day wear. Additionally, flats and loafers are 140g, feature a 20mm heel, and are machine washable, providing a light fit for easy commuting, and mitigating unnecessary waste to affirm their eco-focused mission.



BURUDANI's styles span categories including flats, heels, and sandals, with timeless classics to stand the test of time and every trend cycle. As BURUDANI grows, the brand plans to continue improving its technology, making shoes increasingly lighter, softer and more comfortable. In May, BURUDANI will launch flats where every single shoe weighs less than 140g - 50% lighter than other similar flats on the market.



BURUDANI is proud to present these masterfully crafted styles befitting to those who appreciate the finest in quality, design, and comfort.



To celebrate the grand launch, BURUDANI is offering $10 off at https://www.goburudani.com/, to all new subscribers with the code BDNEW10.



All offerings retail for under $100 and are available for purchase at www.goburudani.com as well as on Amazon (US and CA).



MIRACLE MILES GROUP INC also intends to expand Amazon availability throughout Europe and other marketplaces as they continue to grow and strive to deliver accessible, stylish, and comfortable footwear solutions for women around the world.



About MIRACLE MILES GROUP INC.:



MIRACLE MILES GROUP INC. is a tech-driven footwear enterprise with three well-established brands: Dream Pairs, Bruno Marc, and Nortiv8, covering various categories: women's shoes, kids' shoes, men's shoes, outdoor shoes, and work shoes. With over two thousand shoe styles and twenty million users, MMT's mission is to create value for and make quality fashion accessible to consumers by providing stylish, functional, comfortable footwear with reasonable pricing.



Learn More: http://www.mirmiles.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.