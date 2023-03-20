News: TravelInsurance.com is Named One of the Best Travel Insurance Companies of 2023 by Money.com | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- TravelInsurance.com, a leading travel insurance comparison site, has been named one of the "Best Travel Insurance Companies of 2023" by Money.com. The recognition follows TravelInsurance.com's previous designation in 2021 and 2022 as the "Best for Comparing Travel Insurance Quotes" by Money.com.



TravelInsurance.com was recognized as "Best for Comparing Quotes" due to their innovative approach to allow travelers to quote, compare, and buy within minutes from the top insurance providers. Money.com also credits the travel insurance comparison site with a user-friendly platform that simplifies the comparison and shopping process.



Customers can enter their trip information for quotes from top rated insurers, including options from basic to premium. A results page presents information on coverage, reviews, ratings, and a link to each insurer's COVID-19 policies, all with the ability to compare policies in an easy-to-understand table.



With over 93,000 verified customer reviews, an average 4.9 out of 5.0 star rating, and 81,000 reviews receiving a perfect 5-star rating, TravelInsurance.com offers a lowest-price-guarantee and saves travelers time and money by allowing them to compare multiple quotes on a single platform. Customers also experience a safe and secure checkout process with an immediate instant confirmation of coverage.



"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Money.com for the third time. This award is a testament of our commitment to provide travelers with the best possible travel insurance options to protect their trips and provide them peace of mind," said Stan Sandberg, co-founder of TravelInsurance.com.



Money.com used several factors to evaluate and compare each of the top travel insurance providers, including plans and coverage, ease of use, customer service and support, and industry reputation. TravelInsurance.com meets the criteria for each of Money.com's factors, with ease of use as the cornerstone to helping traveler's quickly find and compare multiple policies to fit their ever-changing needs.



TravelInsurance.com is committed to providing the best service and policies that cover issues from unexpected medical emergencies, to lost baggage and trip cancellations and interruptions. Their customizable travel insurance could help recoup costs that are otherwise lost to the consumer.



To learn more about TravelInsurance.com and its range of travel insurance options, visit https://www.travelinsurance.com/.



About TravelInsurance.com:



TravelInsurance.com helps simplify the complicated world of travel insurance by providing consumers with the easiest way to compare and buy trip insurance coverage online. A member company of the U.S. Travel Insurance Association, TravelInsurance.com is owned and operated by DigiVentures Holdings, LLC, a licensed agency that works with some of the largest travel insurers in the industry. Purchases can be made directly through the TravelInsurance.com website, with policies sent by email within minutes.



Learn More: https://www.travelinsurance.com/

