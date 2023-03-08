News: HireShield – a Texas-based background check company with industry-leading turnaround times for all background checks | CitizenWire

HOUSTON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- HireShield is excited to announce the launch of its updated platform - HireShield.com. "We had one objective coming into this, streamline and simplify the background check process," said Kumayl Alikhan, Head of Operations at HireShield. "We hear it all the time from our clients; having background check results populate instantly helps save employers valuable time onboarding a potential new hire and staying the course of their business operations."



The standard HireShield report output includes information on:



* Criminal records (Federal and State level)



* SSN Verification



* Age Verification



Also offered are more advanced background checks that give a full-spectrum history of a candidate, such as professional licenses, bankruptcy searches, civil judgments, and tax liens. Employers such as small businesses, staffing companies, and large conglomerates are typical users of HireShield, but use cases can be found in any business that screens candidates before hiring them into their organization.



Setting up HireShield is quick, easy, and hassle-free. The intuitive dashboard provides all the tools for managing and updating your security settings with minimal effort. Simply input the candidate's name, SSN, and date of birth to receive the background check results on your screen in under a minute.



HireShield's background check capabilities are a result of a decade-plus investment in 5,000+ API connections. Using the highest standard of encryption technology built on a secure framework and in compliance with FCRA guidelines, HireShield has become the premier resource for pre-employment background checks.



To learn more about HireShield or to run a background check - visit them at https://hireshield.com/ or reach out to orders@hireshield.com for corporate pricing.



Learn More: https://hireshield.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.