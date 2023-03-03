News: How to Remove Activation Lock Without Password Quickly on Apple iOS 16.3 | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Recently, many iPhone users have been frustrated by the iCloud Activation lock on their iDevices because they found themselves locked out of their iPhones updating to iOS 16 . But the main problem was they couldn't bypass iCloud Activation lock because of their unfamiliarity with the lock. However, Tenorshare iCloud Activation Lock Removal can remove this lock without a password. Let's find out what's an Activation lock, and how to bypass iCloud Activation lock for free with the help of 4MeKey.



VIDEO: https://youtu.be/sooWUS7Pe9M



What Does iCloud Activation Lock Mean?



Not being able to access your iDevice because of the iCloud Activation lock is more common among iOS users than you think. The iCloud Activation lock is a function of Find my iPhone. If your iPhone is lost or stolen, you can locate it and erase its data remotely through this feature.



"Often, iPhone users are unfamiliar with how to remove iCloud Activation lock. This happens when they purchase a second-hand phone without knowing the previous owner's password or forget their Apple account password," says a Tenorshare spokesperson, "While the UDS method gives no guarantee of success to bypass iCould activation lock, Tenorshare 4MeKey comes to the rescue."



[iOS 16.3]How to Remove Activation Lock without Password Easier Than Ever?



While the UDS is incompatible and non-technical with iOS devices, especially those running on iOS 10 or above, Tenorshare 4Mekey, has gained trust among worldwide iPhone users to bypass iCloud activation lock for free.



Free download the tool now and begin a safe and quick activation lock removal process by following the steps below:



* Connect your iDevice to your computer.



* Select "Start jailbreak" to jailbreak your device with 4MeKey.



* Press "Next" to confirm iCloud remove Activation lock.



* Wait a minute, then the apple activation lock is removed.



About Tenorshare



It can be a hassle for iPhone users to bypass iCloud Activation lock if they've bought a used device or don't remember their Google password. However, Tenorshare, as a smartphone solutions provider, has launched Tenorshare 4MeKey to remove the Apple Activation lock without password. What's more, iDevice users can remove iCloud activation lock safely with 30% OFF during Tenorshare Spring Sale.



