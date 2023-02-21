News: Delaware Youth Soccer Association Seals Partnership With Stack Team App to Grow and Advance Soccer | CitizenWire

BEAR, Del. /CitizenWire/ -- Delaware Youth Soccer Association (DYSA) - an official youth soccer association of the United States Soccer Federation and US Youth Soccer, announced a partnership with Stack Team App, as an integral Mobile-App solutions provider for the state. This partnership was established to further Delaware's mission of advancing and improving the game of soccer through the use of innovative technology partnerships.



Stack Team App will provide technology solutions for the state association, affiliated clubs and leagues, the participating players, coaches, families, and volunteers. Advanced functionality and existing features aim to help grow participation in the sport and enhance the youth soccer experience.



Stack Team App's partnership with DYSA furthers the governing body's mission of providing quality opportunities for its members. The technology solutions offered through this partnership assist athletes, coaches, families, and volunteers. The Stack Team App initiative consists of leading services powered by Stack Sports connecting every level of the soccer pathway.



"Delaware Youth Soccer Association has created a partnership with Stack Team App and we are excited to offer this tool to our members, providing added benefit to administrators, coaches, and parents," said Laura Sturdivant, Executive Director of DYSA.



"Partnerships like this are an integral part of our goal of creating a connected ecosystem in soccer. We are honored to work with Delaware to make this a reality," said Daniel Smith, General Manager of Stack Team App. "DYSA helps inspire its members to achieve their full athletic potential, and Stack Team App will be an integral partner in this mission. We are proud to serve alongside their mission through innovative mobile technology solutions."



Affiliated clubs partnering with Stack Team App will have access to a full suite of features, including robust communication tools, seamless team scheduling, team attendance tracking, live scores and standings, availability insights, ad revenue opportunities, and much more.



To learn more about Stack Team App, visit https://www.teamapp.com/.



About Delaware Youth Soccer Association:



The Delaware Youth Soccer Association (DYSA), is an affiliate of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) and United States Youth Soccer (USYS). The mission of the Delaware Youth Soccer Association is to promote and facilitate the game of soccer for all youth at all levels of play in Delaware. The ultimate vision of the state association is to be the best youth sports organization through the provision of services, education and opportunities to the youth athletes of Delaware. The Delaware Youth Soccer Association seeks to work with integrity, cooperation, fairness, accountability, professionalism, collaboration, innovation, passion and excellence in all actions.



About Stack Sports:



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/



Learn More: https://stacksports.com/

