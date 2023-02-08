News: iToolab RecoverGo (Android) V7.0.0 Version Now Supports View and Download Backup from Google Drive | CitizenWire

RecoverGo (Android) is designed with a user-friendly interface and the restore process is super easy

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- iToolab Co Ltd. (iToolab), a software development company, has come up with a new solution - RecoverGo (Android) that's designed to extract Android backup data from Google Drive. With iToolab RecoverGo (Android), you can easily preview, selectively recover data from Google Drive backup. Whats' more, users will never worry about factory resetting Android to restore backup from Google Drive.



VIDEO (YouTube) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_mYxp8ICnM



According to Mia Garcia, CEO of iToolab, "We have received many suggestions from our customers to add a feature that would help them access and check Google Drive backup and directly download it to the computer. We are always paying attention to customers' voices, so this latest version is out there in a short time."



:: WHAT'S NEW



Preview Google Drive Backup with Details



You can preview details, search for certain files, recover certain files and download backups to your computer to avoid backups expiring in Google Drive and being automatically deleted.



Fast to Download Backup from Google Drive



RecoverGo (Android) is designed with a user-friendly interface and the restore process is super easy. After logging into your Google account, RecoverGo will start scanning the backup and present all the details, you can choose certain files to recover and download.



Here are main file types RecoverGo (Android) supports download from Google Drive:



* Message



* Contacts



* Call Logs



* Wi-Fi



Keep History Backup and Recover Anytime



RecoverGo (Android) can help you recover data from Google backup in many scenarios, such as accidentally deleted important data, lost your Android phone or device damaged! With RecoverGo (Android), you can easily download backups from Google Drive and keep the history to preview and recover at any time.



:: MAJOR FEATURES OF ITOOLAB RECOVERGO (ANDROID)



Recover Lost Data from Android Devices with Highest Success Rate



RecoverGo (Android) is a 100% safe software, which has the highest data recovery success rate and supported rate in the industry.



Use RecoverGo (Android) with 3 easy steps: Connect your Android device, scan the deleted data and select to recover. You can get the deleted data back in minutes!



Recover Deleted WhatsApp Data and WhatsApp Business Data without Backup/Root



RecoverGo (Android) supports recover WhatsApp data from both personal account and business account without backup. Make it easy to recover the old and deleted WhatsApp files, preview and selectively restore the message or attachment you need.



Recover and Export Deleted Data to HTML or PDF Files



Compare to other tools, RecoverGo (Android) supports to recover WhatsApp (Business) data without rooting your Android device. Besides, it supports restore WhatsApp (Business) data from iTunes backup, back up or view WhatsApp data, all the restored data can be exported as HTML files or PDF format.



Supported WhatsApp & WhatsApp Business Data:



* Messages (Singal/Group/Brocast)



* Call History



* Contacts



* Stickers



* Images



* Status



* Audios, Videos



* Voice Notes



* Documents, Links



* Quick Replies (Business only)



Supported Brands & Android OS



In terms of supported devices, iToolab RecoverGo (Android) is a complete package. The tool is compatible with all the popular Android manufacturers including Samsung, Google, Oppo, Xiaomi, etc. In addition to these tech giants, the iToolab RecoverGo is also compatible with 6,000+ Android models that run on different Android versions, ranging from Android 2.0 to Android 11.



:: PRICE AND AVAILABILITY



In terms of pricing, RecoverGo Android is a relatively affordable data recovery solution than other available options. Users can grab the latest version of RecoverGo Android for as low as $35.95 per month. Considering an extensive list of features, the tool is completely worth its price.



Price:



1 Month Plan - $35.95 per month



1 Year Plan - $39.95 per month



Lifetime Plan - $49.95 (One-Time fee)



Check here to see more details: https://itoolab.com/buy/recovergo-android-for-windows/



About iToolab:



iToolab is a software development company with a team of experienced developers who are constantly building mobile solutions to help users tackle different types of technical issues in their day-to-day life. The firm has already developed dozens of mobile solutions for both Android and iOS and has acquired more than 55,000 customers from across the globe. Some of the popular software built by iToolab include RecoverGo, FixGo, UnlockGo, WatsGo and AnyGo.



All these tools are devised to resolve a specific purpose. For instance, RecoverGo - Android data recovery is a software that allows users to retrieve their lost data from their smartphones. On the other hand, AnyGo is a tool for changing locations that gives users the liberty to change GPS location with one click. After serving the tech industry for a decade, iToolab is still working with the same vision to give users innovative software solutions that they can use to resolve different technical errors on their own.



For more details, please visit:



Website: https://itoolab.com/



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/itoolab



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itoolab



Twitter: https://twitter.com/IToolab



Learn More: https://itoolab.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.